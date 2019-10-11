Main Photo

Simone Biles of the United States performs on the vault in the women’s all-around final at the Gymnastics World Championships in Stuttgart, Germany.

By JAMES ELLINGWORTH

AP Sports Writer

STUTTGART, Germany — Simone Biles won her fifth all-around title at the gymnastics world championships Thursday, underlining her status as the clear favorite for next year’s Olympic gold medal.

The U.S. gymnast scored 58.999 points to finish 2.1 points ahead of China’s Tang Xijing, who was entered as a late replacement for a teammate.

Angelina Melnikova of Russia was third on 56.399.

No other woman has won more than three all-around titles. Biles’ victory makes it seven wins in a row for the United States in the women’s all-around, matching the Soviet Union’s record streak at world championships in the 1970s and 1980s.

