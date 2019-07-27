LAKE PLACID – The Sertoma Junior Golf Tour made a stop at Placid Lakes Country Club. This is the eighth week out of the 10-week tour.
The Sertoma Junior Golf Tour drew 32 youngsters to Lake Placid, ages 6-18, the golfers were racing to beat the inbound thunderstorms that were baring down on Highlands County Thursday morning.
“We were a little concerned that we were only going to be able to use the front 9 going into Thursday,” said Sertoma Junior Golf Tour Director and Sun ‘n Lake Golf Club Professional Andy Kesling. “Somehow over night they were able to unclog some of the drainage and it was able to drain quite a bit so we were able to use all 18 holes.”
“That was awesome,” Kesling said. “We were happy to be able to play the entire course. We did get a little bit of rain. We had five out of seven of the age groups that were able to finish. We were happy to get in what we did.”
Lane Revell continues to dominate in the boys 16-18 age division. The boys round of golf was cut short due to the weather and only finished 15 holes. Revell placed first with 61 strokes. Beckham Donovan claimed second with 66. Andrew Graham and Kyle Tanner tied for third with 72. Ranen Carmichael had 79 and Casey Strickland had 97.
In the girls 14-18 class, Ashley Engle came out on top with 79 and Alyssa Jordan had 85.
The 14-15 boys division only finished 14 holes. Zach Doorlag placed first with 67 and Logan McGann was a close second with 69. Ian Frasier claimed third with 76. Brayden Smith had 80 and Owen Moses had 82.
Marquez Angeles was first in the boys 11-13 classification with 39. Matthew Suarez came in second with 44 and Dillon Parnell claimed third with 46. Ben Trevino had 50, Kale Henderson had 52 and Hunter Halloran had 67.
Melanie Suarez has clinched the girls 11-13 group with 56.
In the boys and girls 9-10 class Devin Wortinger placed first with 41. Liam McCann and Jordan Castillo tied for second with 51. Charley Presley had 56, Jenesi Trevino had 58 and Hannah Castillo had 61.
The boys and girls 6-8 classification was won by Zoe Hout with 35. JD Scheipsmeier was a close second with 38 and Jadiel DeJesus took third place with 40. Parker Presley had 41, Owen Smith and Ashlyn Wortinger tied with 46 and Brooke Wortinger had 62.
“We are working to get more kids involved,” said Kesling. “I am hopeful that we can get 50 to 60 golfers out playing instead of 30 to 40.”
The Sertoma Junior Golf Tour continues Thursday as the golfers take on Highlands Ridge South Golf Course for their ninth stop on the tour.
