The 21st annual South Florida State College Youth Baseball Camp will be held Monday, June 3rd through Thursday June 6th at Panther Field. The camp will be held from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. each day.
The camp cost $85 per camper that includes a shirt, instructions and games daily. For more information please contact Coach Rick Hitt at 863-784-7036.
Blue Streak Golf Classic
The 36th Annual Blue Streak Golf Tournament that supports Sebring High School Athletics is set for Saturday, April 27 at Sun ‘n Lake Golf Club.
The major sponsor is the Sebring Firemen Inc. Shotgun start is at 8:30 a.m. and is a four-person scramble format. Make your own team.
Entry Fee: $70.00 per person and includes: One Mulligan, lunch, beverages, prizes, cart, range balls, and a lot of fun. Total team handicap determines flight.
Mail or fax entries to: Terry Quarles at Sebring High School Attention: Blue Streak Golf, 3514 Kenilworth Blvd., Sebring, FL 33870. Email quarlest@highlands.k12.fl.us. Fax 863-471-5507.
After school tennis classes
After school tennis classes are being offered at the Thakkar Tennis Center at the Country Club of Sebring. The classes run through April 26, and are for youngsters ages 4-18 and are run by USPTA certified professional Horace Watkis.
The four-week sessions which include one session a week, are for any skill level. For more information, call Watkis at 863-414-2164 or 863-386-4282. Email is horacewatkis@hotmail.com.
Tiny Tots, ages 4-6, are on Tuesday’s from 3:15 to 4 p.m. and the cost is $37. Future Champs, ages 6-12, are any day of the week from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. and the cost is $45.
Pre-Tournament Academy is Wednesday’s from 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. and the cost is $60. High School Team level is Thursday’s from 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. and the cost is $60.
South Florida Awards Day
The South Florida State College Athletic Department will be hosting their 2019 Awards Day on Tuesday, April 30, 2019 in the University Center auditorium and lobby.
The athletic department will be recognizing all student athletes for their contributions to the 2018-19 athletic season at 5 p.m. in the auditorium, followed by a reception in the lobby with snacks and drinks.
All fans, parents, friends, and SFSC employees are welcome to attend. There is no charge to attend this event, nor are reservations required.
We hope to see you on April 30 and thank you all for your support of Panther Athletics.
Tennis Lessons For Youngsters
Less Work, More Play Tennis is a program designed to help kids of all ages learn the sport of tennis in a fun environment. Also, it introduces the families to the USTA (United States Tennis Association), where they learn how kids can compete all over the state of Florida and the United States.
Certified Coach Tosin, ranked 2nd in the state in Doubles and in the Top 50 in men’s singles, will provide all the tools and fundamentals so that each child can use the application of L.A.W. (Learn, Apply, Win!). Classes are held at Golf Hammock Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday afternoons. For more information, contact Tosin at 863-510-7315 for more information.
South Florida Volleyball Camp
The South Florida State College Panthers are offering a indoor volleyball camp. The camp is for boys and girls ages 6 to 16. The camp is offering two sessions with the first running from Monday, June 24th through Thursday, June 27th from 6:30 p.m to 8 p.m. each day. The second session is from Monday July 29th to Thursday, August 1st and will include the Panthers volleyball team.
The volleyball camp will cost $90 per week or $20 per daily session. This cost includes a shirt. The application is available at southflorida.edu For more information or to sign up please contact Coach Kim Crawford at kim.crawford@southflorida.edu 863-784-7037 or 863-835-2377.
XCEL Volleyball Camp
XCEL has several volleyball opportunities for boys and girls. The indoor volleyball camp is $90 per week or $20 per daily session. The camp runs May 28th to May 31st, June 10th to June 13th and July 15th to July 18th for ages 6-16.
Sand volleyball camps are $50 per week or $20 per daily session. If there is bad weather, the camp will continue inside the Panther gym. Be sure to bring indoor gear. The camp runs June 3rd to June 6th, June 24th to June 27th, July 8th to July 11th and July 29th to August 1st for ages 12 to 18.
For more information or questions please contact Club Director Coach Kim Crawford at 863-825-2377 or by email crawford@xcelvolleyball.net
Sebring Rotary Golf Tournament
The 30th Annual Sebring Sunrise Rotary Guelff Family Esophageal Cancer Foundation Charity Golf Tournament will be held Saturday, May 4th. The four person scramble will kickoff at Sun ‘N Lake Golf and Country Club with a shotgun start at 8 a.m.
The mission of the Guelff Family Esophageal Cancer Project is to promote awareness and early detection of the deadly disease. Over 90% of all esophageal cancers occur at age 45 or older. Prevention and early detection of esophageal cancer is the key.
The entry fee for a team is $260 or $65 for a single entry. Sign sponsorship is available for $100 and table sponsorship are $250.
For more information please call Kim at 863-381-6965. Credit card processing will be available at the tournament.
