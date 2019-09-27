By RUTH ANNE LAWSON
Staff Writer
The South Florida State College Lady Panthers cross country team recently competed in the Embry Riddle ASICS Classic.
Embry Riddle hosted placed first at the meet while South Florida placed sixth overall and third among the two-year state schools.
The meet consisted of 11 schools adding up to 85 competitors vying for first place.
“This was the Lady Panthers’ third meet and they are bringing the times down each week,” stated first-year South Florida Coach Christina Bobo.
South Florida’s consistent front runner is Abigail Liddle, who placed 28th overall in the 5K with a time of 22:50. Not far behind was Jenasea Moyle with a time of 23:32.
Closing out the team’s scorers were Savannah Oldsfield, Jessica Hayes and Kareli Plata, in that order.
The South Florida State College Lady Panthers will head to Seminole State College in Oviedo to compete today starting at 5:30 p.m. The Lady Panthers will participate in the Disney Cross Country Class on Saturday, Oct. 12.
