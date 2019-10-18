By ROB HARRIS
AP Global Soccer Writer
Undeterred by the resistance it faced last season, the Spanish soccer league is trying again to take a regular season game to the United States.
The Spanish soccer federation has been asked to allow Villarreal’s home game against Atletico Madrid on Dec. 6 to be moved to Hard Rock Stadium in Miami.
The renewed push has been launched despite the league gaining no indication that the federation would reverse its opposition which forced the abandonment of plans to take the Barcelona-Girona game to Miami in January.
Approval is needed from the domestic federation, which controls regulations and fixtures throughout Spanish soccer, including the top-tier competition known as La Liga.
The U.S. Soccer Federation would also have to sanction the game being played on its territory but it had not received a formal request ahead of Thursday’s public announcement from La Liga. The Spanish game is slated for almost a month after the Major League Soccer season has ended.
The league said it had consulted more widely than last season when the Spanish players’ union joined the federation in protesting the plans because their views had not been sought.
“The players and coaches of both teams have been informed and have shown their enthusiasm for being able to play in front of fans in the United States,” the league said in a statement on Thursday. “The Association of Spanish Footballers has also been informed of the request.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.