BRYNN ANDERSON/ASSOCIATED PRESS

By ROB HARRIS

AP Global Soccer Writer

Undeterred by the resistance it faced last season, the Spanish soccer league is trying again to take a regular season game to the United States.

The Spanish soccer federation has been asked to allow Villarreal’s home game against Atletico Madrid on Dec. 6 to be moved to Hard Rock Stadium in Miami.

The renewed push has been launched despite the league gaining no indication that the federation would reverse its opposition which forced the abandonment of plans to take the Barcelona-Girona game to Miami in January.

Approval is needed from the domestic federation, which controls regulations and fixtures throughout Spanish soccer, including the top-tier competition known as La Liga.

The U.S. Soccer Federation would also have to sanction the game being played on its territory but it had not received a formal request ahead of Thursday’s public announcement from La Liga. The Spanish game is slated for almost a month after the Major League Soccer season has ended.

The league said it had consulted more widely than last season when the Spanish players’ union joined the federation in protesting the plans because their views had not been sought.

“The players and coaches of both teams have been informed and have shown their enthusiasm for being able to play in front of fans in the United States,” the league said in a statement on Thursday. “The Association of Spanish Footballers has also been informed of the request.”

