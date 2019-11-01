Special to the Highlands News-Sun
AVON PARK — Special STARS athletes competed in cycling and track and field events on Sunday, Oct. 27, at Ridge Area Arc’s track to wrap up their year of competition.
The West Sebring Volunteer Fire Department kicked off the opening ceremony by carrying in the torch. They passed it off to special athlete Joe Mesaros who then gave it to Alex Lopez, then Astyn Welch and the final leg was run by Christina Ralston with assistance from Michael Sweet.
West Sebring Volunteer Firefighter and Special STARS volunteer Ralph Meyers carried in the American flag for the national anthem.
This year six residents of the Avon Park Clusters joined the athletes in competition for the first time.
Athletes from Highlands County enjoyed field events such as softball throw, shot put, and tennis ball throw. Cyclists rode three-wheelers and two-wheel bikes around the track. Athletes also competed in walking, running and wheelchair races on the track.
Everyone enjoyed a chicken dinner before the medals were presented. Special STARS provides sports and recreational activities for children and adults with disabilities.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.