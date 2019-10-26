Today
Halloween 5K walk/run (Highlands Hammock State Park), 8 a.m.
Tuesday
Lake Gibson volleyball at Sebring (Regional semifinal), 7 p.m.
Friday
Lake Placid football at Avon Park, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 2
Avon Park cross country regionals at Lemon Bay
Monday, Nov. 4
DeSoto boys soccer at Sebring, 6:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Nov. 5
Sebring girls weightlifting at Hardee, 5 p.m.
Thursday, Nov. 7
Frostproof boys soccer at Sebring, 7 p.m.
Friday, Nov. 8
Sebring girls soccer at Winter Haven
Saturday, Nov. 9
Avon Park cross country states at Tallahassee
Tuesday, Nov. 12
Tip-off Classic — Lake Placid girls basketball at Sebring, 7:30 p.m.
Santa Fe girls soccer at Sebring, 6:30 p.m.
Sebring boys soccer at Fort Meade, 8 p.m.
Avon Park girls weightlifting at Sebring, 5 p.m.
Hardee girls soccer at Lake Placid, 6 p.m.
Thursday, Nov. 14
Sarasota girls soccer at Sebring, 7 p.m.
DeSoto girls soccer at Lake Placid, 6 p.m.
Friday, Nov. 15
Sebring girls soccer at Hardee, 7:30 p.m.
Hardee boys soccer at Sebring, 8 p.m.
Monday, Nov. 18
Sebring girls basketball at Haines City, 7:30 p.m.
Sebring boys soccer at Lake Wales, 8 p.m.
Lake Placid girls weight lifting at Sebring, 5 p.m.
Okeechobee girls basketball at Lake Placid 5:30 p.m.
