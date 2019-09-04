Saturday, Sept. 7

Heartland Golf Open qualifier at River Greens, 8 a.m.

Sebring swimming hosts Blackman Relays, 8 a.m.

Avon Park cross country Invitational, 7:30 a.m.

Monday, Sept. 9

Sebring football at Liberty, 7 p.m.

Sebring girls golf at Lake Placid, 4 p.m.

Tuesday, Sept. 10

Avon Park Cross Country at DeSoto, 5:30 p.m.

Avon Park swimming at Winter Haven, 3:30 p.m.

Sebring, Lake Placid swimming at Hardee, 5:30 p.m.

Lake Wales boys golf at Sebring 3:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Sept. 11

Sebring bowling at St. Lucie, 3:30 p.m.

South Florida volleyball at Pasco-Hernando State College, 6 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 12

Frostproof volleyball at Avon Park, 7 p.m.

Avon Park swimming at Lake Placid, 4 p.m.

Haines City JV football at Sebring, 7:30 p.m.

Lake Placid, Sebring girls golf at Avon Park, 4 p.m.

All Saints boys golf at Sebring, 4 p.m.

Bishop Verot JV football at Lake Placid, 7 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 13

Avon Park football at Frostproof, 7:30 p.m.

Lake Region football at Sebring, 7:30 p.m.

Lake Placid football at Centennial, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 14

Avon Park volleyball at Fort Pierce

Gulf Coast State College volleyball at South Florida, 1 p.m.

Avon Park cross country at Dundee, 7:30 a.m.

Avon Park, Sebring swimming at Florida Southern College, 6 a.m.

Monday, Sept. 16

Avon Park girls golf at Sebring, 4 p.m.

Sebring boys golf at George Jenkins Invitational, 8:30 a.m.

Lake Placid boys golf at Hardee, 4 p.m.

Tuesday, Sept. 17

Avon Park volleyball at Haines City, 7 p.m.

Avon Park swimming at Sebring, 4 p.m.

Sebring girls golf at Lake Placid, 4 p.m.

Labelle boys golf at Lake Placid, 4 p.m.

Lake Placid cross country at Moorehaven, 5 p.m.

Wednesday, Sept. 18

Sebring bowling at Okeechobee, 3:30 p.m.

Lake Sumter State College volleyball at South Florida, 6 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 19

Avon Park volleyball at DeSoto, 7 p.m.

Avon Park hosts swim meet, 3:30 p.m.

Sebring JV football at Desoto, 7 p.m.

Lakeland boys golf at Sebring, 4 p.m.

Lake Placid JV football at Hardee, 7 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 20

Clearwater Central Catholic football at Sebring, 7:30 p.m.

Hardee football at Avon Park, 7:30 p.m.

Lake Placid football at Fort Meade, 7:30 p.m.

South Florida volleyball at St. Johns River State College, 3 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 21

Heartland Golf Open finals at Pinecrest Golf Club, 8 a.m.

Avon Park cross country at Frostproof Invitational, 7:30 a.m.

Lake Placid cross country at North Port Invitational, 7 a.m.

