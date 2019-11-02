Today

Division II Gulf District Volleyball Championship at South Florida, 11:30 a.m.

Avon Park,Lake Placid cross country regionals at Lemon Bay

Sunday

Division II Gulf District Volleyball Championship at South Florida

Monday

DeSoto boys soccer at Sebring, 6:30 p.m.

Tuesday

Vanguard volleyball at Sebring (Region 3 Championship), 7 p.m.

Sebring girls weightlifting at Hardee, 5 p.m.

Wednesday

Sebring bowling at Orlando (State Championship)

Thursday

Sebring bowling at Orlando (State Championship)

Frostproof boys soccer at Sebring, 7 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 8

Sebring girls soccer at Winter Haven

Saturday, Nov. 9

Avon Park cross country states at Tallahassee

Tuesday, Nov. 12

Tip-off Classic — Lake Placid girls basketball at Sebring, 7:30 p.m.

Santa Fe girls soccer at Sebring, 6:30 p.m.

Sebring boys soccer at Fort Meade, 8 p.m.

Avon Park girls weightlifting at Sebring, 5 p.m.

Hardee girls soccer at Lake Placid, 6 p.m.

Avon Park girls soccer at Frostproof, 7 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 14

Sarasota girls soccer at Sebring, 7 p.m.

DeSoto girls soccer at Lake Placid, 6 p.m.

Frostproof boys soccer at Avon Park, 7:30 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 15

Sebring girls soccer at Hardee, 7:30 p.m.

Hardee boys soccer at Sebring, 8 p.m.

Tenoroc girls soccer at Avon Park, 7 p.m.

Monday, Nov. 18

Sebring girls basketball at Haines City, 7:30 p.m.

Sebring boys soccer at Lake Wales, 8 p.m.

Lake Placid girls weight lifting at Sebring, 5 p.m.

Okeechobee girls basketball at Lake Placid 5:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Nov. 19

Sebring girls soccer at Okeechobee, 7:30 p.m.

Lake Placid girls basketball at Avon Park, 8 p.m.

DeSoto boys soccer at Avon Park, 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, Nov.21

Fort Meade girls soccer at Sebring, 7:30 p.m.

Sebring boys soccer at Clewiston, 8 p.m.

Hardee girls weightlifting at Sebring, 5 p.m.

Okeechobee girls soccer at Lake Placid

Frostproof girls basketball at Lake Placid

Lakeland girls basketball at Avon Park, 7:30 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 22

Avon Park girls basketball at Sebring, 7:30 p.m.

Avon Park girls soccer at Sebring, 7 p.m

McKeel girls basketball at Lake Placid

