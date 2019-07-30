Today

Avon Park in Machine Pitch World Series in Ruston, La., TBD

Thursday

Sertoma Junior Golf Tour at Highlands Ridge South, 8 a.m.

Friday

Lake Placid in Dixie Softball X-Play World Series in Texas, TBD

Saturday

Heartland Golf Open qualifier at Sebring Golf Club, 8 a.m.

Lake Placid in Dixie Softball Ponytails X-Play World Series in Texas, TBD

Sebring vs Arkansas in Dixie Youth AAA World Series in Ruston La., 3:30 p.m.

Sebring vs Tennessee in Dixie Youth Ozone World Series in Ruston, La., 3:30 p.m.

Sunday

Sebring in Dixie Youth AAA World Series in Ruston, La., TBD

Sebring in Dixie Youth Ozone World Series in Ruston, La., TBD

Lake Placid in Dixie Softball Ponytails X-Play World Series in Texas, TBD

Monday

Lake Placid in Dixie Softball Ponytails X-Play World Series in Texas, TBD

Sebring in Dixie Youth AAA World Series in Ruston, La., TBD

Sebring in Dixie Youth Ozone World Series in Ruston, La., TBD

Tuesday, Aug. 6

Lake Placid in Dixie Softball Ponytails X-Play World Series in Texas, TBD

Sebring in Dixie Youth AAA World Series in Ruston, La., TBD

Sebring in Dixie Youth Ozone World Series in Ruston, La., TBD

Saturday, Aug. 10

Sebring Firemen Golf Classic at Sun ‘n Lake, 8:30 a.m.

Saturday, Aug. 17

Sertoma Junior Golf Tour Championship at Sun ‘n Lake Golf Club, 8 a.m.

Sunday, Aug. 18

Sertoma Junior Golf Tour Championship at Sun ‘n Lake Golf Club, 8 a.m.

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments