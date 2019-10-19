Today

Lake Placid, Avon Park cross country at DeSoto Last Chance Invitational (Morgan Park), 7:30 p.m.

Monday

South Florida volleyball at Ave Maria, 6 p.m.

Cross Country districts Bishop Verot (from Oct. 21-25)

Tuesday

Sebring bowling at Fort Pierce, 3:30 p.m.

Wednesday

Regional volleyball at Sebring, 7 p.m.

Friday

Oasis football at Avon Park, 7 p.m.

Hardee football at Sebring, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 26

Lake Placid football at IMG Academy, 7:30 p.m.

Halloween 5K walk/run (Highlands Hammock State Park), 8 a.m.

Friday, Nov. 1

Lake Placid football at Avon Park, 7 p.m.

