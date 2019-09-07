Today
Heartland Golf Open qualifier at River Greens, 8 a.m.
Sebring swimming hosts Blackman Relays, 8 a.m.
Avon Park cross country Invitational, 7:30 a.m.
Monday
Sebring girls golf at Lake Placid, 4 p.m.
Lakeland Christian football at Lake Placid, 7:30 p.m.
Tuesday
Avon Park Cross Country at DeSoto, 5:30 p.m.
Avon Park swimming at Winter Haven, 3:30 p.m.
Sebring, Lake Placid swimming at Hardee, 5:30 p.m.
Lake Wales boys golf at Sebring 3:30 p.m.
Wednesday
Sebring bowling at St. Lucie, 3:30 p.m.
South Florida volleyball at Pasco-Hernando State College, 6 p.m.
Thursday
Frostproof volleyball at Avon Park, 7 p.m.
Avon Park swimming at Lake Placid, 4 p.m.
Haines City JV football at Sebring, 7:30 p.m.
Lake Placid, Sebring girls golf at Avon Park, 4 p.m.
All Saints boys golf at Sebring, 4 p.m.
Bishop Verot JV football at Lake Placid, 7 p.m.
Friday
Avon Park football at Frostproof, 7:30 p.m.
Lake Region football at Sebring, 7:30 p.m.
Lake Placid football at Centennial, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 14
Avon Park volleyball at Fort Pierce
Gulf Coast State College volleyball at South Florida, 1 p.m.
Avon Park cross country at Dundee, 7:30 a.m.
Avon Park, Sebring swimming at Florida Southern College, 6 a.m.
Monday, Sept. 16
Avon Park girls golf at Sebring, 4 p.m.
Sebring boys golf at George Jenkins Invitational, 8:30 a.m.
Lake Placid boys golf at Hardee, 4 p.m.
Tuesday, Sept. 17
Avon Park volleyball at Haines City, 7 p.m.
Avon Park swimming at Sebring, 4 p.m.
Sebring girls golf at Lake Placid, 4 p.m.
Labelle boys golf at Lake Placid, 4 p.m.
Lake Placid cross country at Moorehaven, 5 p.m.
Wednesday, Sept. 18
Sebring bowling at Okeechobee, 3:30 p.m.
Lake Sumter State College volleyball at South Florida, 6 p.m.
Thursday, Sept. 19
Avon Park volleyball at DeSoto, 7 p.m.
Avon Park hosts swim meet, 3:30 p.m.
Sebring JV football at Desoto, 7 p.m.
Lakeland boys golf at Sebring, 4 p.m.
Lake Placid JV football at Hardee, 7 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 20
Clearwater Central Catholic football at Sebring, 7:30 p.m.
Hardee football at Avon Park, 7:30 p.m.
Lake Placid football at Fort Meade, 7:30 p.m.
South Florida volleyball at St. Johns River State College, 3 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 21
Heartland Golf Open finals at Pinecrest Golf Club, 8 a.m.
Avon Park cross country at Frostproof Invitational, 7:30 a.m.
Lake Placid cross country at North Port Invitational, 7 a.m.
