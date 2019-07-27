Today
Dr. Tom McDonald Caladium 5K Race in Lake Placid, 7 a.m.
Sebring in Dixie Softball Angels Traditional World Series in Alexandria, La, TBD
Avon Park in Machine Pitch World Series in Ruston, La., TBD
Sunday
Sebring in Dixie Softball Angels Traditional World Series in Alexandria, La, TBD
Avon Park in Machine Pitch World Series in Ruston, La., TBD
Monday
Sebring in Dixie Softball Angels Traditional World Series in Alexandria, La, TBD
Avon Park in Machine Pitch World Series in Ruston, La., TBD
Tuesday
Sebring in Dixie Softball Angels Traditional World Series in Alexandria, La, TBD
Avon Park in Machine Pitch World Series in Ruston, La., TBD
Thursday
Sertoma Junior Golf Tour at Highlands Ridge South, 8 a.m.
Friday
Lake Placid in Dixie Softball X-Play World Series in Texas, TBD
Saturday, Aug. 3
Heartland Golf Open qualifier at Sebring Golf Club, 8 a.m.
Lake Placid in Dixie Softball Ponytails X-Play World Series in Texas, TBD
Sebring vs Arkansas in Dixie Youth AAA World Series in Ruston La., 3:30 p.m.
Sebring vs Tennessee in Dixie Youth Ozone World Series in Ruston, La., 3:30 p.m.
Sunday, Aug. 4
Sebring in Dixie Youth AAA World Series in Ruston, La., TBD
Sebring in Dixie Youth Ozone World Series in Ruston, La., TBD
Lake Placid in Dixie Softball Ponytails X-Play World Series in Texas, TBD
Monday, Aug. 5
Lake Placid in Dixie Softball Ponytails X-Play World Series in Texas, TBD
Sebring in Dixie Youth AAA World Series in Ruston, La., TBD
Sebring in Dixie Youth Ozone World Series in Ruston, La., TBD
Tuesday, Aug. 6
Lake Placid in Dixie Softball Ponytails X-Play World Series in Texas, TBD
Sebring in Dixie Youth AAA World Series in Ruston, La., TBD
Sebring in Dixie Youth Ozone World Series in Ruston, La., TBD
Saturday, Aug. 10
Sebring Firemen Golf Classic at Sun ‘n Lake, 8:30 a.m.
Saturday, Aug. 17
Sertoma Junior Golf Tour Championship at Sun ‘n Lake Golf Club, 8 a.m.
Sunday, Aug. 18
Sertoma Junior Golf Tour Championship at Sun ‘n Lake Golf Club, 8 a.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.