Today
Frostproof volleyball at Avon Park, 7 p.m.
Avon Park swimming at Lake Placid, 4 p.m.
Haines City JV football at Sebring, 7:30 p.m.
Lake Placid, Sebring girls golf at Avon Park, 4 p.m.
All Saints boys golf at Sebring, 4 p.m.
Bishop Verot JV football at Lake Placid, 7 p.m.
Lake Placid volleyball at Hardee, 7 p.m.
Friday
Avon Park football at Frostproof, 7:30 p.m.
Lake Region football at Sebring, 7:30 p.m.
Lake Placid football at Centennial, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday
Avon Park volleyball at Fort Pierce
Gulf Coast State College volleyball at South Florida, 1 p.m.
Avon Park cross country at Dundee, 7:30 a.m.
Avon Park, Sebring swimming at Florida Southern College, 6 a.m.
Monday
Avon Park girls golf at Sebring, 4 p.m.
Sebring boys golf at George Jenkins Invitational, 8:30 a.m.
Lake Placid boys golf at Hardee, 4 p.m.
Tuesday
Avon Park volleyball at Haines City, 7 p.m.
Avon Park swimming at Sebring, 4 p.m.
Sebring girls golf at Lake Placid, 4 p.m.
Labelle boys golf at Lake Placid, 4 p.m.
Lake Placid cross country at Moorehaven, 5 p.m.
Bartow volleyball at Sebring, 8 p.m.
Wednesday
Sebring bowling at Okeechobee, 3:30 p.m.
Lake Sumter State College volleyball at South Florida, 6 p.m.
Thursday, Sept. 19
Avon Park volleyball at DeSoto, 7 p.m.
Avon Park hosts swim meet, 3:30 p.m.
Sebring volleyball at Lake Placid 7:30 p.m.
Sebring JV football at Desoto, 7 p.m.
Lakeland boys golf at Sebring, 4 p.m.
Lake Placid JV football at Hardee, 7 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 20
Clearwater Central Catholic football at Sebring, 7:30 p.m.
Hardee football at Avon Park, 7:30 p.m.
Lake Placid football at Fort Meade, 7:30 p.m.
South Florida volleyball at St. Johns River State College, 3 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 21
Heartland Golf Open finals at Pinecrest Golf Club, 8 a.m.
Avon Park cross country at Frostproof Invitational, 7:30 a.m.
Lake Placid cross country at North Port Invitational, 7 a.m.
Monday, Sept. 23
Tenoroc volleyball at Avon Park, 7:30 p.m.
Hawkins girls golf at Sebring, 4 p.m.
Sebring hosts boys golf at Sun ‘n Lake Golf Club, 9 a.m.
Hardee volleyball at Lake Placid, 7 p.m.
Tuesday, Sept. 24
Avon Park volleyball at Hardee, 7 p.m.
Clewiston girls golf at Lake Placid, 4 p.m.
Wednesday, Sept. 25
South Florida volleyball at Webber, 6 p.m.
Thursday, Sept. 26
Lake Placid volleyball at Avon Park, 7 p.m.
Hardee JV football at Sebring, 7:30 p.m.
Desoto boys golf at Sebring, 4 p.m.
Sebring bowling at Port St. Lucie, 3:30 p.m
Okeechobee JV football at Lake Placid, 7:30 p.m.
Lake Placid girls golf at LaBelle, 3:30 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 27
Discovery football at Avon Park, 7 p.m.
Frostproof football at Lake Placid, 7:30 p.m.
Sebring football at Mulberry, 7:30 p.m.
Trinity College volleyball at South Florida, 5 p.m
Saturday, Sept. 28
South Florida volleyball at Florida Gateway, 12 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.