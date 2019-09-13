Today

Avon Park football at Frostproof, 7:30 p.m.

Lake Region football at Sebring, 7:30 p.m.

Lake Placid football at Centennial, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday

Avon Park volleyball at Fort Pierce

Gulf Coast State College volleyball at South Florida, 1 p.m.

Avon Park cross country at Dundee, 7:30 a.m.

Avon Park, Sebring swimming at Florida Southern College, 6 a.m.

Monday

Avon Park girls golf at Sebring, 4 p.m.

Sebring boys golf at George Jenkins Invitational, 8:30 a.m.

Lake Placid boys golf at Hardee, 4 p.m.

Tuesday

Avon Park volleyball at Haines City, 7 p.m.

Avon Park swimming at Sebring, 4 p.m.

Sebring girls golf at Lake Placid, 4 p.m.

Labelle boys golf at Lake Placid, 4 p.m.

Lake Placid cross country at Moorehaven, 5 p.m.

Bartow volleyball at Sebring, 8 p.m.

Wednesday

Sebring bowling at Okeechobee, 3:30 p.m.

Lake Sumter State College volleyball at South Florida, 6 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 19

Avon Park volleyball at DeSoto, 7 p.m.

Avon Park hosts swim meet, 3:30 p.m.

Sebring volleyball at Lake Placid 7:30 p.m.

Sebring JV football at Desoto, 7 p.m.

Lakeland boys golf at Sebring, 4 p.m.

Lake Placid JV football at Hardee, 7 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 20

Clearwater Central Catholic football at Sebring, 7:30 p.m.

Hardee football at Avon Park, 7:30 p.m.

Lake Placid football at Fort Meade, 7:30 p.m.

South Florida volleyball at St. Johns River State College, 3 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 21

Heartland Golf Open finals at Pinecrest Golf Club, 8 a.m.

Avon Park cross country at Frostproof Invitational, 7:30 a.m.

Lake Placid cross country at North Port Invitational, 7 a.m.

Monday, Sept. 23

Tenoroc volleyball at Avon Park, 7:30 p.m.

Hawkins girls golf at Sebring, 4 p.m.

Sebring hosts boys golf at Sun ‘n Lake Golf Club, 9 a.m.

Hardee volleyball at Lake Placid, 7 p.m.

Tuesday, Sept. 24

Avon Park volleyball at Hardee, 7 p.m.

Clewiston girls golf at Lake Placid, 4 p.m.

Wednesday, Sept. 25

South Florida volleyball at Webber, 6 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 26

Lake Placid volleyball at Avon Park, 7 p.m.

Hardee JV football at Sebring, 7:30 p.m.

Desoto boys golf at Sebring, 4 p.m.

Sebring bowling at Port St. Lucie, 3:30 p.m

Okeechobee JV football at Lake Placid, 7:30 p.m.

Lake Placid girls golf at LaBelle, 3:30 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 27

Discovery football at Avon Park, 7 p.m.

Frostproof football at Lake Placid, 7:30 p.m.

Sebring football at Mulberry, 7:30 p.m.

Trinity College volleyball at South Florida, 5 p.m

Saturday, Sept. 28

South Florida volleyball at Florida Gateway, 12 p.m.

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments