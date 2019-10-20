Monday

South Florida volleyball at Ave Maria, 6 p.m.

Cross Country districts Bishop Verot (from Oct. 21-25)

Tuesday

Sebring bowling at Fort Pierce, 3:30 p.m.

Wednesday

Regional volleyball at Sebring, 7 p.m.

Friday

Oasis football at Avon Park, 7 p.m.

Hardee football at Sebring, 7:30 p.m.

Lake Placid football at IMG Academy, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday

Halloween 5K walk/run (Highlands Hammock State Park), 8 a.m.

Friday, Nov. 1

Lake Placid football at Avon Park, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 2

Avon Park cross country regionals at Lemon Bay

Monday, Nov. 4

DeSoto boys soccer at Sebring, 6:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Nov. 5

Sebring girls weightlifting at Hardee, 5 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 7

Frostproof boys soccer at Sebring, 7 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 8

Sebring girls soccer at Winter Haven

Saturday, Nov. 9

Avon Park cross country states at Tallahassee

