Thursday

Frostproof JV football at Avon Park, 7 p.m.

Sebring bowling at South Fork, 3:30 p.m.

Lake Placid cross country at Moore Haven, 5 p.m.

Friday

Avon Park football at Lemon Bay, 7:30 p.m.

South Florida volleyball at Gulf Coast, 1 p.m.

Sebring football at Lake Wales, 7:30 p.m.

Sun ‘n Lake Trick-or-Trot 5K, 6 p.m.

Saturday

Lake Placid, Avon Park cross country at DeSoto Last Chance Invitational (Morgan Park), 7:30 p.m.

Monday

South Florida volleyball at Ave Maria, 6 p.m.

Cross Country districts Bishop Verot (from Oct. 21-25)

Tuesday

Sebring bowling at Fort Pierce, 3:30 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 25

Oasis football at Avon Park, 7 p.m.

Hardee football at Sebring, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 26

Lake Placid football at IMG Academy, 7:30 p.m.

Halloween 5K walk/run (Highlands Hammock State Park), 8 a.m.

Friday, Nov. 1

Lake Placid football at Avon Park, 7 p.m.

