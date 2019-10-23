Today
Regional volleyball at Sebring, 7 p.m.
Friday
Oasis football at Avon Park, 7 p.m.
Hardee football at Sebring, 7:30 p.m.
Lake Placid football at IMG Academy, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday
Halloween 5K walk/run (Highlands Hammock State Park), 8 a.m.
Friday, Nov. 1
Lake Placid football at Avon Park, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 2
Avon Park cross country regionals at Lemon Bay
Monday, Nov. 4
DeSoto boys soccer at Sebring, 6:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Nov. 5
Sebring girls weightlifting at Hardee, 5 p.m.
Thursday, Nov. 7
Frostproof boys soccer at Sebring, 7 p.m.
Friday, Nov. 8
Sebring girls soccer at Winter Haven
Saturday, Nov. 9
Avon Park cross country states at Tallahassee
