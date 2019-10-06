Monday

Haines City volleyball at Avon Park, 7:30 p.m.

Ave Maria volleyball at South Florida, 6 p.m.

Tenoroc volleyball at Sebring, 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday

Avon Park cross country at Hardee, 4:45 p.m.

Avon Park host swim, 3:30 p.m.

Hardee swim at Sebring (senior night), 5:30 p.m.

Lake Placid volleyball at Sebring, 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Oct. 9

South Florida volleyball at Lake Sumter, 6 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 10

Tenoroc JV football at Avon Park, 7 p.m.

Okechobee JV football at Sebring, 7:30 p.m.

Avon Park, Sebring girls golf at Lake Placid, 4 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 11

Avon Park football at Zephyrhills, 7:30 p.m.

Heartland Invitational swim at Lake Placid, 3:30 p.m.

Sebring bowling at Martin County, 3:30 p.m.

Lake Placid football at Moore Haven, 7:30 p.m.

American Collegiate Academy football at Sebring, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 12

Heartland Invitational swim at Lake Placid, 6 a.m.

9th Annual Green Dragon 5K, 8 a.m.

Florida Gateway volleyball at South Florida, 1 p.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 15

Avon Park cross country hosts meet, 5:30 p.m.

South Florida volleyball at Trinity, 6 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 17

Frostproof JV football at Avon Park, 7 p.m.

Sebring bowling at South Fork, 3:30 p.m.

Lake Placid cross country at Moore Haven, 5 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 18

Avon Park football at Lemon Bay, 7:30 p.m.

South Florida volleyball at Gulf Coast, 1 p.m.

Sebring football at Lake Wales, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 19

Lake Placid, Avon Park cross country at DeSoto Last Chance Invitational (Morgan Park), 7:30 p.m.

Monday, Oct. 21

South Florida volleyball at Ave Maria, 6 p.m.

Cross Country districts Bishop Verot (from Oct. 21-25)

Tuesday, Oct. 22

Sebring bowling at Fort Pierce, 3:30 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 25

Oasis football at Avon Park, 7 p.m.

Hardee football at Sebring, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 26

Lake Placid football at IMG Academy, 7:30 p.m.

Halloween 5K walk/run (Highlands Hammock State Park), 8 a.m.

Friday, Nov. 1

Lake Placid football at Avon Park, 7 p.m.

