The Avon Park Red Devils and the Sebring Blue Streaks begin the regular season with daunting road games tonight.
The Sebring Blue Streaks will travel to the coast to face the Fort Myers High School Green Wave in their regular season opener.
“Fort Myers has a program with a lot of history,” said Sebring head Coach LaVaar Scott. “They have been here for a very long time and they are a good team. They are big, physical and good athletes.”
Sebring, a talented but very inexperienced team, knows what they are up against and have been practicing to get ready after winning last week’s Kickoff Classic over Clewiston by a score of 14-12 at Firemen’s Memorial Field.
“Practice went well this week and was the best week we’ve had in a long time,” Scott said.
Sebring will battle a large Green Wave defense.
“Fort Myers is big up front defensively,” Scott said. “They are going to put some skilled kids on the back end that can cover well. It will be difficult to figure out how we want to attack them but we know we have a good game plan. Kids just have to execute. Offensively we have to execute, execute, execute. We have to block, we have to run, and we have to make good throws and catch the football.”
The Blue Streaks defense will have a challenge this week against a potent and talented Fort Myers offense.
“On defense we need everyone to read the keys and not get pushed around,” said Scott. “We can’t read the ball, we need to read our keys. They will do some misdirection stuff but we have to be ready for everything they throw at us.”
Sebring has been working hard and making adjustments to improve after making a number of mistakes in last week’s win over Clewiston.
“After watching last week’s films I’m hoping we execute better,” Scott said. “We have to clean up the mistakes we made. We have to block better, run better, pass protect better and catch the ball. All those things we didn’t do. We want to see some improvements.”
Fort Myers has speed and skill at a number of positions.
“I am worried about all of their players,” stated Scott. “Fort Myers is a team with plenty of Division I talent. They have plenty of kids that can make plays and do different things.”
The Sebring Blue Streaks will take on the Fort Myers Green Wave tonight starting at 7:30 p.m.
Be sure to check Highlands News-Sun Facebook page for updates during the the game.
Avon Park at Clewiston
The Avon Park Red Devils open the season tonight with a road game in Clewiston.
Avon Park is coming off a 41-0 loss to Class 7A Tohopekaliga High School in its preseason game last week.
Clewiston battled down to the last play before losing to Sebring by a score of 14-12 in last week’s Kickoff Classic.
Avon Park will be without head coach Jerry Hudnell who suffered a stroke last week and is recuperating in the hospital.
Clewiston’s Cane Field is a tough place to play and the Red Devils will have to play a complete game to come away with a victory.
Tonight’s game starts at 7:30 p.m. Be sure to check the Highlands News-Sun Facebook page for in-game updates.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.