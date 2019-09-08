KISSIMMEE – Hurricane Dorian, school canceled and only one day to practice. The Sebring Blue Streaks had the odds stacked against them headed into Friday’s game but Sebring stormed onto the field Friday night and built a 27-6 lead against the Liberty Chargers. This victory improves Sebring’s record to 2-1.
“We have a long way to go and this is not the team I know we can be,” said Sebring Coach LaVaar Scott. “It is irritating the heck out of me. I knew it was going to be sloppy tonight but I didn’t expect it to be this sloppy. We have to hurry up and click or we are going to be beat by some teams. It is always great to get a win. I know we are so much better than this. There is no doubt the hurricane affected us this week but it still shouldn’t have been this sloppy.”
During the first quarter Sebring’s Chase Doty made his first interception of the night and ran the ball 10-yards. Blue Streak’s J’Darian Barrett pummeled Liberty’s quarterback in the backfield for a huge loss. The Chargers fumbled the ball and the Blue Streaks recovered.
Sebring started the second quarter off deep in their own territory. The Blue Streaks held onto the ball for quite awhile and inched their way to the end zone after 19 plays. Sebring quarterback, Kasey Hawthorne ran the ball to Liberty’s 8-yard line. The Blue Streaks handed off to Chavey Harrison who was brought down on the 1-yard line. Harrison ran the ball in for a touchdown and the Blue Streaks made an extra point giving Sebring a 7-0 lead with 3:31 left in the first half. Harrison rushed a total of 60-yards on 10-attempts for the Blue Streaks.
In the third quarter Sebring expanded their lead. Hawthorne was sacked but bounced back on the next play. On fourth down the Blue Streaks went for it, Hawthorne threw a 34-yard pass to Kavante Jones for a first down that put Sebring on Liberty’s 2-yard line. Hawthorne ran the ball the last couple of yards for Sebring touchdown. Alan Arceo kicked the extra point escalating the Blue Streaks lead to 14-0 with 5:35 left in the third period.
“I think the offense came out slow,” said Kasey Hawthorne. “We only had one day of practice this week but the coaches did their best to prepare us. The second half we started turning it on and got in a rhythm. It was sloppy but it is a win. Monday we will watch film, make corrections and get ready for next week. I am very proud of these guys, it has been a very rough week but we fought tonight and won as a team.”
Sebring’s Johnny Brown sacked Liberty’s quarterback with ease and the Chargers handed off to Ardaireous Ingram who ran the ball 5-yards for a touchdown. Liberty went for a 2o-point conversion but were met by the might Blue Streak defense. Sebring held on to their 14-6 lead with 0:39 left in the third quarter.
Sebring answered when Hawthorne scrambled and ran the ball 30-yards for a touchdown and the Blue Streaks made the extra point widening the gap to 21-6 with 0:03 left in the third period. Hawthorne led the Blue Streaks in rushing with 107-yards on 11-attempts, threw a total of 36-yards on 12-attempts and scored two touchdowns for Sebring.
“Kasey Hawthorne was off throwing the ball but was able to run the ball,” Scott said. “That is what we know of him but we have to be able to throw the ball or situations will get hard for us when it comes to the box and numbers game. We have to get work in but we will figure it out.”
In the fourth quarter, Doty made an incredible interception and ran the ball 75-yards for a touchdown enlarging the Blue Streaks lead to 27-6 with 7:58 left in the game. Doty, a defensive back, made a total of two interceptions for the Blue Streaks and ran the ball 85-yards. Sebring held off the Chargers for a 27-6 victory.
“Chase Doty had a heck of a game,” stated Scott. “He is a senior and this is the kind of stuff we expect out of him. I am happy for him because he works his tail off.”
“The first half we were a little sloppy and had too many mentals but even though we had a long week off, we should have played better,” Doty said. “The second half I was really happy that we stepped up as a team. It felt really good to make two interceptions for my team but I wish I had three. It felt great running the ball for a touchdown. This team has so much talent that we just have to unlock. I am more than happy with how we have been playing but I know we can get better. This season I want to go to playoff and win a district championship. This is my senior year and I have to make it count. These young guys are going to have to step up next year. I am excited for this season.”
Sebring will host the Lake Region Thunder Friday, Sept. 13 in their first Class 5A – District 10 game of the season. Kickoff will be at 7:30 p.m at Firemen’s Memorial Field.
“There were a lot of positives and a lot things that we do good but then we kick ourselves with a penalty or something stupid. We have to stop killing ourselves and get out of our own way,” said Scott.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.