Hurricane Dorian has stirred up some turmoil on the gridiron. The Sebring Blue Streaks changed their game against the Liberty Chargers from Friday night to Monday because of Dorian lurking off the coast of Florida.
Now that Dorian has made its way up the east coast and Florida is no longer in danger, the Chargers and Blue Streaks have decided to play Friday night like originally planned.
“We prepped with some mental stuff and haven’t had much practice but we have to go play so it has been like a cram session,” said Sebring Coach LaVaar Scott. “I wanted to play Monday but Liberty’s coach was very forthcoming that he was not going to play Monday. It was Friday or don’t play and it is too early in the season to be canceling games and not knowing how the rest of the season will work out, especially for our seniors and juniors. They work their butts off for months and months and only get 10 games so to take one away from them, you just don’t like to do that as a coach.”
With school resuming just yesterday, Sebring only had one day to prepare for tonight’s game.
“We got one practice in and then we go play,” stated Scott. “We had problems with the film exchange also but we can see that Liberty is explosive and they have some skilled players. They are balanced, they like to run the ball and throw the ball. They can throw a deep ball so we will have to read our keys and execute our stuff.”
Liberty runs a 3-4 defense.
“We hope to run our offense and execute,” said Scott. “We will have to run, block, catch and make good throws, just like you do on any good offense. It doesn’t matter what kind of defense they run, you have to find their weakness and get the number games for yourself. The kids have to execute either way it goes.”
The Blue Streaks are preparing to defend against a strong Liberty arm.
“Liberty throws a deep ball and they have some explosive guys,” Scott said. “They have guys that can catch for 60-yard touchdown or guys that can run for 60-yards. They look explosive but if we do our job they shouldn’t get into that.”
Sebring’s defense will have to be on their toes tonight.
“Defensively we have to get lined up and be ready for whatever they do,” stated Scott. “We have to be able to adjust and be ready for whatever they throw at us. It is easy for us as coaches to say ‘we have to do this’ but it is up to the kids to be able to carry it out. We have to stop everybody and fight each individual battle.”
The Sebring Blue Streaks and Liberty Chargers will kickoff at 7 tonight in Kissimmee.
