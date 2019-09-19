By DOUG FERGUSON
AP Golf Writer
Viktor Hovland tied the PGA Tour record on Sunday at The Greenbrier with his 17th consecutive round in the 60s, closing with a 64 to tie for 10th. He matched the mark set by Bob Estes in the fall of 2001, and it could shed some light on how much golf at the highest level has changed in two decades.
Both had every round in the 60s at four straight tournaments. Hovland’s streak started with a 64 in the final round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic, while Estes’ streak ended with a 63 in the final round at Las Vegas when it was a five-round tournament.
Estes had a scoring average of 67.29 during his streak. His worst finish was a tie for eighth in the Air Canada Championship. He was a runner-up in the Canadian Open to Scott Verplank (two days before the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks), tied for third at the Texas Open and won Las Vegas.
In the three events he did not win, Estes finished a combined 18 shots out of the lead.
Hovland’s scoring average in his streak is 66.59, nearly three-quarters of a shot lower. However, his best finish during his streak was a tie for fourth in the Wyndham Championship. He tied for 13th in the 3M Open in Minnesota and tied for 16th in the John Deere Classic. He finished a combined 25 shots out of the lead.
It could be another illustration that low scores don’t go as far as they used to.
Hovland, who is playing the European Tour this week, was surprised that the streak wasn’t longer. He also isn’t sure how much longer his can last.
“I turned pro out of school in the summer, and I don’t know how the other golf courses we play out there for the other half of the season, but we’ve been playing courses that have been pretty gettable — not a whole lot of wind and greens have been fairly soft.”
Then again, no one else in those four tournaments has put together a streak like this.
“I’ve just played pretty consistently,” he said. “So yeah, it’s been a pretty cool ride.”
