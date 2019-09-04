The Sebring golf team faced the Hardee Wildcats and the Desoto Bulldogs in a recent round of golf at the Bluff’s Golf Club in Hardee. After a couple of brief lightning delays play resumed, the Blue Streaks came out on top with a team total of 159 and remain undefeated with a record of 4-0.
“We had to stop and start twice due to lightning,” said Sebring Coach Vincent Liles. “Your timing gets off a little bit but we played good.”
Beckham Donovan was the low medalist shooting one over par with 37. This was Donvan’s second solid round in a row.
Lane Revell and Avery Hurst each shot 40.
Zach Doorlag made 42, Logan McGann had 43 and Zac Taylor shot 51.
“Arcadia has a young team and Hardee played without their No. 1 player,” said Liles. “We are not able to practice when school is out so we won’t get any practice before Thursday’s match. Thursday’s match will be a tri-match where we will play three teams so there will be four teams in total out there.”
The Blue Streaks will play Thursday afternoon at Sun ‘n Lake Golf Club against Hardee, Winter Haven and George Jenkins starting at 4 p.m.
“We are going to have a good season this year and by mid-season I should have six really good golfers,” stated Liles. “We can only take five to districts and regional play. I know who four of the golfers will be but we are looking for that fifth one to step up.”
