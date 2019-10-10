By DOUG FEINBERG
AP Basketball Writer
UNCASVILLE, Conn. — With the season on the line, Alyssa Thomas and the Connecticut Sun turned up their defense to stop the Washington Mystics and force a decisive Game 5 of the WNBA Finals.
Thomas had 17 points, 11 assists and eight rebounds and the Sun held the Mystics without a point over the final 2:10 to beat Washington 90-86 on Tuesday night.
“It was just about being together out there, being on the same page, knowing the game plan and protecting home court,” Thomas said. “When we’re all locked in and on the same page, we just move in unison.”
The title will be decided Thursday night in Washington with a first-time champion crowned. Thomas fell just short of the first triple-double in Finals history.
“We’re having the time of our life right now,” Sun coach Curt Miller said. “You dream as a little kid being in a deciding final game, a Game 7 or 5 to win a world championship. If you grew up a basketball fan, these are the moments you dreamed of.”
