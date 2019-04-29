SEBRING — The hundreds of golfers who competed in Saturday’s 36th Annual Blue Streak Golf Tournament had plenty of fun and posted some low scores at Sun ‘n Lake Golf Club.
The popular tournament had so many players that both the Deer Run and Turtle Run courses were used for the 18-hole, four-person scramble event that is a fundraiser for Sebring High School athletics.
In the First Flight, after a match of cards, the winning team with a score of 55 was Brandon McNees, Zane Chappy, Bob Murphy and Anthony Haney, while Andy Piller, Jeremy Camino, Omar DeJesus and Ryan Adair placed second. The foursome of Kaleb Saunders, Jordan Bassett, John Vicker Jr, and Dalton Hewitt finished third with a 57.
The Second Flight was won by the team of Spencer Caton, Tom Adams, Trevor Brown and Cody Fridovick with a score of 59, while Jerry Austin, Jerry Miller, Larry McRoberts and Jim Szelagowski came in second with a score of 60, and in third place with a 63 was Pat Dell, Don Young, Heidi Crutchfield and Lars Bylund.
The Third flight was won by the talented foursome of Silas Berry, Steve Berry, Wyatt Kinslow and Cory Watt with a 58, finishing in second place with a 59 was the quartet of Troy Grubb, Paul Wright, Robert Spradley and Eric Rauch, while Princeton Harris, Joe Rizzo, Remars Alejo and Andy Baney came in third place with a 64.
In the Fourth Flight, the team of Jasone DeWitt, David Andress, Clint Gill and Ryan Leaphart finished first with a score of 57. Placing second with a score of 61 was the foursome of LaVaar Scott, Joe Sinness, Mark Bryan and Bobby Barton, while the team of Robert Biermot, Eric Griebel, Billy Konopa and Tom Drake finished third with a 62, after a match of cards.
Closest-to-the-pin winner on Deer Run hole No. 18 was Jerry Miller with a shot that was within 4-feet, 9 inches of the cup.
Closest-to-the pin winner on Turtle Run hole No. 15 was Rodney Hollinger with a shot that was 8-feet, 5 inches from the cup.
The Sun ‘n Lake Golf Club staff did a great job hosting the tournament. The lunch and awards ceremony after the tournament were enjoyed by all of the participants of the fundraiser for Sebring High School athletics.
“It was a great day,” said Sun ‘n Lake Golf Club professional Andy Kesling. “The courses are in super shape, the weather was perfect and the golfers seemed to have a good time.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.