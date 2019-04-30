AVON PARK — Red Devil wrestler Javier Arango made his senior year one to remember by finishing sixth at the FHSAA Class 2A State Wrestling Tournament.
Arango, who earned a medal for his sixth-place finish in the 285-pound weight class, could have possibly finished higher, but the Avon Park grappler dislocated his left elbow in the match for third and fourth place and had to forfeit the match for fifth place because of the injury.
Arango went 21-6 on the season and was a district champion en route to advancing through regionals and qualifying for the state finals in Kissimmee.
“I am so proud of Javier,” said Avon Park co-wrestling coach Ed Brown. “He had a very tough first match at state and lost. If you lose again you are eliminated and you go home, but Javier fought some really tough competition, some very big competition that outweighed him by 20 to 40 pounds. He beat them all until he dislocated his left elbow in the match for third place. He had a great season and a solid high school career.”
For his ability and accomplishments, Arango has been selected as the Highlands News-Sun 2019 All-Highlands Wrestler of the Year.
“It’s an honor to win this award and to represent Avon Park High School and my teammates, coaches and family,” Arango said. “I like wrestling because it’s only you out there on the mat and you dictate whether you win or lose. Several colleges are looking at me and I’m trying to figure out which one is the best fit for me wrestling wise and academically.”
The Team
Chase Lane-Costello, sophomore, Lake Placid — Lane-Costello wrestled in the 126-pound weight class, had a 15-6 record and qualified for the Class 2A State Tournament. “Chase puts his head down and works hard,” said Lake Placid co-wrestling coach Jason Holden. “He is a super coachable athlete and learned a lot wrestling against the best in the state. I know he’s going to work hard to get back to state next year.”
Curtis Harris, junior, Sebring — Harris competed at 126 pounds and had a solid year for the Blue Streaks. “Curtis beat Chase Lane-Costello twice this year who made it to state,” said Sebring wrestling coach Josh Miller. “He had a great year and we are looking forward to him really turning the corner his senior year.”
Elvis Rodriguez, sophomore, Avon Park — Rodriguez was district champion at 113 pounds, went 16-5 and was a state qualifier for the Red Devils. “Elvis got to state as a sophomore and that’s quite an accomplishment,” said Brown. “He gained valuable experience wrestling at the state level against some very high-caliber competition and the experience was priceless.”
Hunter Lane-Costello, sophomore, Lake Placid — Lane-Costello wrestled in the very tough 145-pound weight class and posted a 13-4 record. “Hunter is a great technician and studies the sport,” coach Holden said. “He made regionals for the second year, but got terribly ill the day of regionals and couldn’t compete. He has a bright future.”
Andru Boyd, sophomore, Sebring — Boyd wrestled at 145 pounds for the Blue Streaks. “Andru is one of the hardest workers in the room and it’s really starting to show,” said Miller.
David Rodriguez, junior, Avon Park — Rodriguez was a district runner-up at 106 pounds and posted an impressive 18-6 record for the Red Devils. “David is determined and dedicated,” said Brown. “He is a hard worker and committed to getting better.
Efrain Acosta, senior, Sebring — Acosta competed at 152 pounds and just missed qualifying for the state tournament for the Blue Streaks. Efrain had a solid season and lost a heartbreaker at regionals to miss going to state,” Miller said.
Austin Spires, junior, Avon Park - Spires went 16-5 in the 152-pound weight class for the Red Devils. “Austin has a lot of natural ability,” Brown said. “He doesn’t put himself in bad positions and has good match management skills.”
Will Siver, junior, Sebring — Siver competed at 160 pounds for the Blue Streaks. “Will had a great year and was one match from state but lost to a kid he beat in the district finals the week before,” Miller said.
Jordan Barrett, freshman, Sebring — Barrett wrestled at 170 pounds for the Blue Streaks. “Jordan had a really good year for a freshman wrestling above his weight,” Miller said. “He is a hard worker and will take on anyone.”
Phillip Lieder, freshman, Sebring — Lieder competed at 195 pounds for the Blue Streaks. “Phillip had a phenomenal freshman year and really surprised everyone with his improvement at the end of the year,” Miller said.
Honorable Mention
Carlos Padilla, sophomore, Lake Placid — Padilla competed at 138 pounds and went 10-8. “Carlos is a great student of the sport and made regionals for the second year,” Holden said.
Gulianie Tejon, junior, Avon Park — Tejon went 13-10 at 170 pounds for the Red Devils.
Coach Of The Year
For guiding their teams to solid seasons, Avon Park’s Ed Brown, Sebring’s Josh Miller and Lake Placid’s Jason Holden have been selected as the Highlands News-Sun 2019 All-Highlands Wrestling Coaches of the Year.
