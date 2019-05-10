Sebring’s dynamic duo of Gavin Szoka and Track Lackey were quite formidable on the tennis court.
Szoka, Sebring’s lone senior, had a 10-1 record at No. 3 singles and went 2-0 at No. 1 singles. He teamed up with Lackey at No. 2 doubles to go 12-1 on the season to help the Blue Streaks win the Class 3A-District 8 championship and qualify for the FHSAA State Championships for the second consecutive year.
Lackey went 11-0 at No. 5 singles, and the talented sophomore also posted wins at No. 2 and No. 3 singles. Lackey combined with Szoka at No. 2 doubles to help the Blue Streaks win a district title and earn victories in the regional semifinals and regional finals to earn a spot at the Class 3A State Championships.
“We had a tremendous year as a team and Gavin and Trace played important roles in our success,” said Sebring High School boys tennis coach Ryan Myhre. “They were solid in singles and were a formidable doubles team. “
For their ability and accomplishments, Szoka and Lackey have been selected as the Highlands News-Sun 2019 All-Highlands Boys Co-Tennis Players of the Year.
“It’s an honor to win this award and to share it with Gavin,” Lackey said. “We worked hard, had a lot of fun and made it back to state.”
“It’s great to win this award my senior year,” Szoka said. “It’s awesome to share it with Trace because we had a super year.”
The Team
Chad Shechtman, freshman, Lake Placid — Shechtman played No. 1 singles and doubles for the Green Dragons. “Chad worked hard to improve his game and has a lot of potential,” said Lake Placid boys tennis coach Jason Holden.
Michael Yount, senior, Avon Park — Yount went 6-6 at No. 1 singles and played No. 1 doubles for the Red Devils. “Michael played varsity for three years and had a solid season for us,” said Avon Park boys tennis coach Lucky Dixon. “He’s fast and is a very determined competitor.”
Dhruv Manik, junior, Sebring — Manik played No. 1 singles and No. 1 doubles for the Blue Streaks. “Dhruv had a solid season at the toughest position,” Coach Myhre said. “He won the Heartland Conference Tournament at No. 1 singles and No. 1 doubles. He played a key role in our success this season.”
Aidan Fierbaugh, sophomore, Lake Placid — Fierbaugh played well for the Green Dragons. “Aidan is a hard worker and improved tremendously throughout the season,” Holden said.
Nathan Aherns, junior, Avon Park — Aherns played No. 3 singles for the Red Devils. “Nathan is very consistent and had great court coverage,” Dixon said.
Pranav Ananthan, junior, Sebring — Ananthan had another solid season playing No. 2 singles and No. 1 doubles for the Blue Streaks. “Pranav continued his tenacious style of play to help us have a great season,” Myhre said.
Cooper Tyler, junior, Avon Park — Tyler went 4-8 for the Red Devils. “Cooper played with a lot of effort and improved as the season progressed,” Dixon said.
Rohin Patel, junior, Sebring — Patel played No. 4 singles and some doubles to help the Blue Streaks win the district title. “Rohin had a great season and went 10-1 in singles and won the Heartland Conference Tournament in singles and No. 2 doubles,” Myhre said.
Vinay Krishnadas, sophomore, Sebring — Krishnadas played as the sixth man for the Blue Streaks and went 8-1 in exhibition matches. “Vinay adds a great deal to our team chemistry with his special brand of play and wit both on and off the court,” Myhre said.
Yoan Amaro, junior, Sebring — Amaro amassed a 1-1 record in exhibition play with a 2-2 record in varsity action. “Yoan worked hard to improve,” Myhre said.
Honorable Mention
Ramsey Hornick, sophomore, Sebring — Hornick went 2-0 in singles exhibition play for the Blue Streaks.
John Allen Rogers, sophomore, Sebring — Rogers went 3-0 in exhibition matches. “John is a team chemistry guy and went undefeated this season,” Myhre said.
Miguel Ongsiako, junior, Sebring — Ongsiako went 1-2 in exhibition play. “Miguel persevered and was able to contribute this season,” Myhre said.
Coach Of The Year
For guiding his team to district and regional titles and qualifying for the Class 3A State Tennis Championships for the second consecutive year, Sebring’s Ryan Myhre has been selected as the Highlands News-Sun 2019 All-Highlands Boys Tennis Coach of the Year.
