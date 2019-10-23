By DOUG FERGUSON
AP Golf Writer
DAYTONA BEACH — If everything had gone according to plan, Patty Tavatanakit would be in North Carolina this week preparing for two weeks of the LPGA Q-Series in her bid to earn status on the LPGA Tour.
It didn’t work out that way. It went much better.
That’s why the 20-year-old Thai from UCLA is chasing her other hobby in New York. A foodie at heart, Tavatanakit has an Instagram account she calls “eatunderpar” and already has posts from Joe’s Pizza, Liberty Bagels and The Big Szechuan Cuisine.
She had reason to celebrate.
Tavatanakit is two weeks removed from securing her LPGA Tour card with alarming ease, and she might have been on the LPGA Tour even sooner if not for a recent change in regulations. She was the only three-time winner on the Symetra Tour, a feat that used to come with an instant promotion. It went away with the creation of the Q-Series, consecutive 72-hole events at Pinehurst that determines who gets cards.
That’s where Tavatanakit hoped to be when she turned pro in June after the NCAA championship. The late start gave her about three months to try to finish in the top 35 on the Symetra Tour money list and qualify for the Q-Series. That was her goal.
“I didn’t have a good sophomore season, so I didn’t have a high vision of myself shooting all these numbers,” Tavatanakit said. “But you know how things happen when you least expect it? That’s probably why this all happened.”
What happened was a blazing debut.
After a tie for 34th in the U.S. Women’s Open in her pro debut, and a tie for 14th in her first start on the Symetra Tour, she finished second and then won her next two tournaments. She won her third tournament in her eighth start, coming from six shots back with a birdie-birdie finish for a 62 and winning a playoff.
Tavatanakit was rookie of the year, finished No. 2 on the money list in 11 starts and earned an LPGA card to avoid another trip to Q-Series.
At least this time, she would have wanted to be there.
A year ago, Tavatanakit was among 11 top amateurs invited to Q-Series. She was coming off a summer in which she tied for fifth in the U.S. Women’s Open at Shoal Creek to be low amateur, and she contributed two points in the Palmer Cup.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.