AVON PARK – The Avon Park Red Devils football team wanted a test before heading into the regular season and got one on several fronts as mentally they dealt with their head coach being in the hospital, and physically matching up with a much larger team.
Considering those aspects, Avon Park fought hard to the end despite losing on the scoreboard 41-0 in Friday night’s preseason game against the Class 7A Tohopekaliga Tigers (Kissimmee).
The Red Devils played without head football coach Jerry Hudnell who suffeded a stroke during the week and was still in the hospital on Friday night.
“There are some things we need to work on,” said Interim Head Coach Lee Albritton. “They had a lot more speed than us, not to make that an excuse, but we also saw a lot of good things out there.”
Avon Park started the game out well, stopping the Tigers on their first two possessions, forcing a punt on the first and LaCory Hillard picked off a pass on the second possession.
The Red Devils struggled with their new Wing-T offense with three short possessions in the first quarter.
The Tigers scored on their third possession on a 1-yard run by Blake McCullough to give the Tigers a 7-0 first-quarter lead.
The Red Devils started to string together some longer drives in the second quarter that stalled due to false start or delay of game penalties.
The Tigers expanded their lead to 20-0 at the half on a pair of touchdown passes by Jeremy Benfield. The first to Tahquis Armstrong for 16 yards and the second to McCullough for 18 yards.
Falling behind 27-0 in the third quarter on Benfield’s third touchdown pass, second to McCollough, the Red Devils pieced together their longest drive of the night, traveling 54 yards on 11 plays after finding success running up the middle with Hunter Vanderpool carrying much of the load.
The Tigers added two more touchdowns in the fourth quarter as Benfield tossed his fourth touchdown pass, this one to Ahmeen Dinzey and Shakur Alexander capping off the scoring with a six-yard run to make the final score 41-0.
“We will be all right, we will keep moving forward,” added Albritton. “We had a few guys get hurt and conditioning wise, we were not quite there, and that showed toward the end. They were able to rotate people in and out, which we were limited and it kind of wore us out. We will come back to work on Monday, we have a couple of guys banged up and we will get them ready to roll and looking forward to next week against Clewiston.”
Defensively, Avon Park held the Tigers to 99 yards on 15 carries on the ground, but gave up 225 yards in the air as the Tigers completed 16 of 26 passes.
Offensively, Avon Park managed 109 total yards with three turnovers. Vanderpool racked up 61 yards on 14 carries.
“That proved the amount of work he put in during the summer,” said Albritton. “He did a lot of extra stuff on his own, he was one of those that hardly came off the field and he was just as strong at the end of the game as he was at the beginning. We wanted to see if they would compete, I was proud of their effort, they did not quit no matter what the score was, they kept giving effort and that is what we wanted to see and the good thing about this game is that it does not count. So we go into next week 0-0 and we will get prepared.”
Avon Park opens the regular season on Friday night with a road game at Clewiston.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.