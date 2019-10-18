By RUTH ANNE LAWSON
Staff Writer
AVON PARK — The Avon Park Red Devils hosted a seven team cross country meet Tuesday evening. Eighty-seven athletes competed in the multi-school competition consisting of 46 boys and 41 girls from Avon Park, Sebring, Lake Placid, Frostproof, Okeechobee, Mulberry and Hardee.
In the girls division, the Hardee Wildcats placed first as a team with a total of 42-points. The Avon Park Red Devils came in second with 72 and Frostproof rounded out the top three with 84. The Lake Placid Green Dragons placed fourth with 88 and the Sebring Blue Streaks came in sixth with 147.
Avon Park’s Emily Vargas crossed the finish line in first with a time of 19:07. Cristal Gomez of Frostproof was in close second with 20:29 and Lake Placid’s Carlyn Bobo was third with 22:17.
Lake Placid’s Francesca Chillemi crossed the finish line in 24:11, Amanda Catania of Avon Park came across in 24:52, Red Devil Leawna Egan clocked a 25:48, Felicity Velez of Sebring finished in 27:02 and Lake Placid’s Clarissa Olluaveo got 27:16.
The boys division was won by the Blue Streaks with 18 points. Hardee placed second with 53 and Avon Park came in third with 84. Lake Placid finished in sixth with 176.
The boys competition was a nail-biter with runners coming in just seconds apart. Sebring claimed the top four places with Noah Roth coming in first with a time of 17:36, Nic Colbert was close second with 17:40, Kole Morgan came in third with 17:43 and Ian Valez was fourth with 17:48.
Sebring’s Matthews Andrews finished in 19:28, Blue Streak David Garcia came in at 19:32, Jaime Rivas of Avon Park clocked a 19:47, Red Devil Chris Manus got 20:06, Elvis Ortiz of Avon Park ran 20:29 and Elvis Rodriguez, who is also a Red Devil, clocked a 21:02.
Lake Placid and Avon Park will participate in the Desoto Last Chance Invitational at Morgan Park this Saturday beginning at 7:15 a.m.
