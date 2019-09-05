The Freshwater Fishing Forecast for the second half of the first week of September gives anglers the first quarter moon phase, which arrives tonight, and a return to the seasonal normal rainy season weather pattern as hurricane Dorian moves north.
All fishing factors considered, fishing will be better than the normal feed rating produced by a first quarter moon phase in the month of September. This is due to the suspension in normal feeding caused by extreme weather conditions over the past three to four days. Therefore the entire food-chain will engage in feeding activity as they come out of a suspended state
The weather forecast is calling for bright sunny conditions which will certainly help lakes dissolved oxygen levels to rebound quickly from the overcast condition of the past several days. High winds in the fifteen to twenty mile per hour range will come out of the northwest today and a westerly wind will prevail today through Saturday. So fishing will be challenging today but Friday through the weekend will have ideal wind speeds.
High temperatures will resume today, with a high in the mid ninety degree range through the weekend. And starting Monday the seasonal norm of a prevailing easterly ideal fishing wind will occur. By next Wednesday the rainy season weather pattern will resume.
Best Fishing Days: This morning’s atmospheric pressure will rise at above average rates as hurricane Dorian moves northward. This will cause fish to move up in the water column and into shoreline areas. The deeper shoreline areas should be holding fish throughout the day until fish acclimate to the new pressure trend.
The Major Fishing Period: Today the moon is overhead at 6:15 p.m. and the sunset at 7:43 p.m. creating a feed intensity rating of 3-4 from 5-8 p.m. Daily this period moves later into the evening by fifty minutes and remains at an average 3-rating.
The Minor Fishing Period: Today the moonrise occurs at 12:35 p.m. and solar noon at 1:24 p.m. creating a feed intensity rating of 3 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Daily this period moves later by one hour and also remains at a 3-rating.
Prime Monthly Periods: Sept. 12-16 weak full moon, 26-30 strong new moon, Oct. 11-15 full moon, 25-30 new moon.
Highlands Bass Angler Bass Guide Specials: A 4-6 hour summer charter for $250.00 for up to three anglers, all gear, artificial bait and tackle included. Or, want to learn a particular lake and discover where fish are? Call for a ‘Custom Bass Fishing Classroom on the Lake Plan’ quote. Call 863-381-8474 to plan and book your bass fishing experience today.
Istokpoga.info News: The lake level is at 38.32 feet above sea level. 38.25’ is the current high-level for the rainy season through July. The minimum low-level is 37.50’ until July when it will be raised 3 inches. During extreme rain events the lake rises six times faster than water is able to be released at the S68 spillway structure’s four gates.
S68 Spillway Status: (Tuesday 4 a.m.) Three gates are open 12 inches flowing a combined 955 cubic feet per second.
Visit Istokpoga.info website and click on the links to the South Florida Water Mgmt. (SFWMD) real-time S68 and S68X spillway gates status webpage. You’ll find water level and flow status data of all water-way structures from Kissimmee to Clewiston. Also provided is a link to the Army Corps of Engineers’ graphical plot, annual water-management schedule website link.
Access this article online at BassFishingForecast.com, or HighlandsBassAngler.com
Lightning is a real threat: During the rainy season lightning is a real threat, therefore anglers should formulate an escape plan when fishing during the afternoon and evening hours. Weather apps for smart phones are always very beneficial in providing an alert thirty minutes before a weather system enters your location.
Anglers should be able to get off the lake and into a vehicle within five to ten minutes. Do not take cover under trees or tents. If you get caught on the lake as lightning starts, lay lower than your main motor. And it’s essential that you have a working fire extinguisher on board.
Fishing from Shorelines: Learn where the deeper water comes closest to shorelines by consulting a lake contour map. There are forty-five Highlands County lake maps published online at FloridaLakesMaps.com. Each map is edited to include boat ramp locations and have been enlarged for easy reading. You’ll discover that the majority of the lakes’ public boat ramps and docks are located within the better shoreline fishing areas.
HighlandsBassAngler.com offers bass fishing guide-trip options, 72 lake-contour maps and additional map sources, and fishing philosophy. Personalized custom fishing package options for beginners to professional anglers are available upon request.
Dave Douglass is a bass fishing guide and teacher on twenty-five lakes, from the towns Kissimmee to Clewiston. Visit HighlandsBassAngler.com for complete details. Phone: 863-381-8474. Email: DavidPDouglass@hotmail.com
