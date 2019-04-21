The Freshwater Fishing Forecast for the fourth week of April gives anglers the end of the full moon week today, and a typical spring season weather forecast which will trigger fish to feed fairly well throughout today.
Florida’s spring weather pattern consists of ‘high then low pressure systems changes’ every three to four days. We just experienced a low pressure system over the past three days and last night a high pressure system entered the state and will continue to substantially increase atmospheric pressure from starting point last night at 29.82 In Hg to 30.20 In Hg by late tonight.
Seventy percent of my exceptional fishing days over the past fourteen years have occurred because I fished when ‘atmospheric pressure change upward’ was greater than 0.15 In Hg during a twenty-four hour period. Any fish with a swim bladder will adjust upward significantly when a 0.18 In Hg occurs.
When fish adjust upward, opportunistic feeding naturally occurs, and energy is expended at above-average rates, which results in above-average feed rates. If the angler presents his bait at the correct depth and matches the natural speed and action of the lake’s food-chain feeding activity, success is inevitable.
If you’re not throwing green colored baits, you should be. I’ve been experiencing just as many strikes on green as I have on blue, black, and junebug. Green skirted spinnerbaits with gold blades are hot when presented using a slow-rolling retrieve, bumping the tops of submerged grasses.
For open water fishing for bass, the hot set-up is a Carolina rigging with just enough weight to keep a top-water green frog a few inches below the top of the submerged grasses. I’m using a 17 lb. fluorocarbon leader of about 24-36” depending on the height of the grass on the lake bottom.
Remember, the Florida largemouth bass love to feed in cattails when they feed at night so if you choose to fish as the sunrise occurs you might want to throw a big Medlock Double Brush Guard Jig with the largest plastic trailer possible, silently with minimal splash down the side of a group of cattails. Trophy-size bass are hunting crawdads at the root-bases.
Best Fishing Days: This morning and early afternoon both look to be the best fishing periods of the next four days. The last quarter moon phase arrives Friday which will improve the sunrise and sunset periods’ feeding activity for Friday and the weekend. However, a low pressure system will flat-line atmospheric pressure and create a rainy-season weather pattern.
Even though the water temperature is averaging around 80 degrees, I am experiencing fish feeding at above average rates every three days. I expect this to shorten up throughout the next month to a two-day pattern.
Major Fishing Period: Today the moon is underfoot at 3:31 p.m. and solar noon occurs at 1:24 p.m. Both lunar periods along with a late-morning pressure-peak period, will create a feed intensity rating of 5-6 from 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Depending on the timing of the pressure increase this morning, this start time could be closer to 12-noon. Daily this period moves later by 50 minutes and decreases in feed rating by a half number daily until it normalizes in the 3-range by the midweek.
Minor Fishing Period: Today the moonset occurs at 8:41 a.m. and the sunrise at 6:55 a.m. and will create a feed intensity rating of 4-5 from 7-9 a.m. As stated in the ‘Major Fishing Period’ section, the steady increase in atmospheric pressure this morning will positively affect fishing-feeding activity due to a higher-than-normal level of ‘fish adjustment activity’. Exactly when and how this plays-out is anyone’s guess.
Just tell everyone who needs to know that you’ll be fishing all day because you can feel it in the air…or just use me as an excuse. You’re welcome.
Prime Monthly Periods: May 1-6 new moon, and 15-20 full moon, June 1-5 new moon, and 14-19 full moon, June 28-July 4 new moon, July 13-18 full moon.
Highlands Bass Angler Bass Guide Specials: A 6-hour spring charter for $250.00 for one or two anglers, all gear, artificial bait and tackle included. Or, want to learn a particular lake and how fish use it? Call for a ‘Custom Bass Fishing Classroom on the Lake Plan’ quote. Call 863-381-8474 to plan and book your bass fishing experience today.
Istokpoga.info News: The lake level is at 39.10 feet above sea level, and is the current high-level, which will be gradually dropping another 9-10” to 38.25’ by end of May. The minimum low-level currently is 38.00’ and will be dropping another 6” by the end of April to 37.50’.
S68 Spillway Status: (Saturday 4 a.m.) Three gates are open an average of four inches, flowing a combined 455 cubic feet per second.
Visit Istokpoga.info website and click on the links to the South Florida Water Mgmt. (SFWMD) real-time S68 and S68X spillway gates status webpage. You’ll find water level and flow status data of all water-way structures from Kissimmee to Clewiston. Also provided is a link to the Army Corps of Engineers’ graphical plot, annual water-management schedule website link.
Access this article online at BassFishingForecast.com, or HighlandsBassAngler.com
Angler Safety Alert: The alligator mating season is at full speed and will continue through July. Expect to see bigger males forcing smaller males from lakes and rivers and into smaller water bodies and even your swimming pools.
Do Not Feed Alligators. Do Not Get Close For A Better Picture. Alligators becoming familiar with human activity usually results in children and occasionally adults being attacked and killed or seriously maimed. It’s illegal to feed the lethal alligator, if you witness anyone doing this contact the local authorities.
If a gator takes residency on your property call authorities. They will have licensed professionals relocate this dangerous predator. Don’t be the cause or the victim of an unpredictable attack of a male Florida gator during mating season, admire them from a safe distance.
Fishing from Shorelines: Learn where the deeper water comes closest to shorelines by consulting a lake contour map. There are forty-five Highlands County lake maps published online at FloridaLakesMaps.com. Each map is edited to include boat ramp locations and have been enlarged for easy reading. You’ll discover that the majority of the lakes’ public boat ramps and docks are located within the better shoreline fishing areas.
HighlandsBassAngler.com offers bass fishing guide-trip options, 72 lake-contour maps and additional map sources, and fishing philosophy. Personalized custom fishing package options for beginners to professional anglers are available upon request.
Dave Douglass is a bass fishing guide and teacher on twenty-five lakes, from the towns Kissimmee to Clewiston. Visit HighlandsBassAngler.com for complete details. Phone: 863-381-8474. Email: DavidPDouglass@hotmail.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.