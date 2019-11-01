By PAUL NEWBERRY
AP Sports Writer
ATLANTA — Toronto FC has turned into the Road Warriors in the MLS playoffs.
One more victory in a tough environment will bring home the championship.
Nick DeLeon scored the tiebreaking goal in the 78th minute, Quentin Westberg swatted away a penalty kick and Toronto advanced to the MLS Cup title game with a 2-1 victory over defending champion Atlanta United in the Eastern Conference final Wednesday night.
Nicolas Benezet also scored for Toronto, which knocked off the top teams in the East — New York City FC and Atlanta — to earn a shot at the championship. Seattle reached the title game by upsetting Supporters’ Shield winner Los Angeles FC 3-1 in the Western final.
Atlanta jumped ahead just 4 minutes into the game on Julian Gressel’s goal and had a chance to increase the margin on a penalty. But Westberg got a hand on Josef Martinez’s kick from the spot, which kept Toronto in the game.
DeLeon won it with a brilliant shot from 25 yards out. Surrounded by Atlanta defenders, he found just enough room to unleash a right-footed blast that beat goalkeeper Brad Guzan in the top left corner.
Toronto FC returns to the title game just two seasons after winning the title with one of the greatest years in MLS history. The Canadian team slumped badly in 2018, missing the playoffs, but now finds itself playing for another championship after taking out a pair of powerhouse teams on the road.
It was a bitter ending for Atlanta, which would have hosted the MLS Cup title game for the second year in a row with a victory. United won the Campeones Cup and the U.S. Cup, but this was the title they really wanted — especially in the final season for captain Michael Parkhurst, who is retiring.
The longtime MLS stalwart came up two wins short of another championship.
“It was frustrating, for sure, especially after the great start we had,” Parkhurst said.
But Toronto was celebrating at the end, hoisting the Eastern Conference trophy while a glum crowd of 44,055 filed out of Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.