The Freshwater Fishing Forecast for the second half of the first week of August gives anglers the first quarter moon phase and a rainy season weather forecast without any major pressure systems or rain events predicted.
All fishing factors considered, anglers will experience the greatest fishing action during the sunset and midday periods. Winds will be out of the west southwest for the next seven days with the ideal wind of eight miles per hour occurring Thursday and Friday.
With the current water temperatures reaching the annual high mark this month, fish will primarily remain at depths of twelve to eighteen feet within grass fields and structures. Shorelines closest to these areas could hold fish for brief periods when atmospheric pressure increases and sunshine during the day dominates.
This weekend will be the least productive days of the month. Lunar activity will be nonexistent, weather factors will provide no ‘adjustment factors’, and dissolved oxygen levels will be at the lowest parts per million level of the year. My advice if you go fishing is to plan to fish the sunset period or secondly, the noontime period.
Best Fishing Days: Thursday and Friday look to produce the best conditions for fish to need to adjust. If the forecast holds true, there will be greater sunshine, more wind, and greater atmospheric pressure change both up and down during the day.
The greater fishing factors change during a twenty-four hour period the greater ‘adjustment activity’ occurs. And the greater the activity, the more food fish will require to expend energy needed to adjust.
The Major Fishing Period: Today the moon is overhead at 7:30 p.m. and the sunset at 8:10 p.m. which will create a feed intensity rating of 5-6 from 6-9 p.m. Daily this period moves later by fifty minutes and declines until Friday when it levels out at a 3-rating for the weekend.
The Minor Fishing Period: Today the moonrise occurs at 1:44 p.m. and solar noon at 1:31 p.m. which will create a feed intensity rating of 4 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Daily this period moves later by one hour with the intensity slightly declining to a 3-rate until next week when it begins to improve the sunset period.
Prime Monthly Periods: Aug. 12-17 weak full moon, Aug. 27-Sept. 2 super new moon, Sept. 12-16 weak full moon, 26-30 strong new moon, Oct. 11-15 full moon, 25-30 new moon.
Highlands Bass Angler Bass Guide Specials: A 4-6 hour summer charter for $250.00 for up to three anglers, all gear, artificial bait and tackle included. Or, want to learn a particular lake and discover where fish are? Call for a ‘Custom Bass Fishing Classroom on the Lake Plan’ quote. Call 863-381-8474 to plan and book your bass fishing experience today.
Istokpoga.info News: The lake level is at 38.16 feet above sea level. 38.25’ is the current high-level for the rainy season through July. The minimum low-level is 37.50’ until July when it will be raised 3 inches. During extreme rain events the lake rises six times faster than water is able to be released at the S68 spillway structure’s four gates.
S68 Spillway Status: (Saturday 4 a.m.) Three gates are open 12 inches flowing a combined 940 cubic feet per second.
Visit Istokpoga.info website and click on the links to the South Florida Water Mgmt. (SFWMD) real-time S68 and S68X spillway gates status webpage. You’ll find water level and flow status data of all water-way structures from Kissimmee to Clewiston. Also provided is a link to the Army Corps of Engineers’ graphical plot, annual water-management schedule website link.
Access this article online at BassFishingForecast.com, or HighlandsBassAngler.com
Angler Safety Alert: The alligator mating season will continue through July. Do not feed alligators. Do not get close for a better picture. Alligators becoming familiar with human activity usually results in children and pets, and occasionally adults being attacked and killed or seriously maimed. It’s illegal to feed the lethal alligator. If you witness anyone doing this contact the local authorities.
If a gator takes residency on your property call authorities. They will have a licensed professional relocate this dangerous predator. Don’t be the cause or the victim of an unpredictable attack of a Florida gator instead admire them from a safe and legal distance.
Lightning is a real threat: During the rainy season lightning is a real threat, therefore anglers should formulate an escape plan when fishing during the afternoon and evening hours. Weather apps for smart phones are always very beneficial in providing an alert thirty minutes before a weather system enters your location.
Anglers should be able to get off the lake and into a vehicle within five to ten minutes. Do not take cover under trees or tents. If you get caught on the lake as lightning starts, lay lower than your main motor. And it’s essential that you have a working fire extinguisher on board.
Fishing from Shorelines: Learn where the deeper water comes closest to shorelines by consulting a lake contour map. There are forty-five Highlands County lake maps published online at FloridaLakesMaps.com. Each map is edited to include boat ramp locations and have been enlarged for easy reading. You’ll discover that the majority of the lakes’ public boat ramps and docks are located within the better shoreline fishing areas.
HighlandsBassAngler.com offers bass fishing guide-trip options, 72 lake-contour maps and additional map sources, and fishing philosophy. Personalized custom fishing package options for beginners to professional anglers are available upon request.
Dave Douglass is a bass fishing guide and teacher on twenty-five lakes, from the towns Kissimmee to Clewiston. Visit HighlandsBassAngler.com for complete details. Phone: 863-381-8474. Email: DavidPDouglass@hotmail.com
