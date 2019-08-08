It was a difficult Tuesday night for Sebring teams, better known as Team Florida, at the Dixie Youth Baseball World Series in Ruston, La.
Team Florida lost in both the AAA and “O”Zone World Series.
The loss eliminated Team Florida from the “O”Zone World series, while the Team Florida AAA squad is still alive after suffering their first loss.
In the “O”Zone World Series, Team Florida battled until the final out of the game, but came up short against Texas Tuesday night by a final score of 2-1.
It was defensive game and Team Florida had Dalton Todd and Brody Hall on the mound. Texas managed to get a run across home plate in the fifth inning.
Team Florida answered in the top of the sixth as K.J. Massey hit a double and scored on a bunt to tie the game at 1.
Texas answered in the bottom of the frame with a pair of two-out singles and a play at the plate that scored the winning run in the 2-1 victory.
“It was a heartbreaker,” said Team Florida “O” Zone Coach Joel Travers. “We were tied at 1 going into the bottom of the sixth. There was a play at the plate that was just a half-second too late. I am super proud of all these boys. They did such a great job and came a long way.”
Team Florida played well and had an impressive run at the World Series.
“We made it to the top six out of thousands of teams,” said Travers. “I am prouder than words can say. All twelve of these boys have big hearts and gave it everything they’ve got. This was an experience they will never forget. They had a blast while they were up here.”
Team Florida lost its first game in the AAA World Series with a 7-1 defeat at the hands of undefeated Alabama.
Team Florida fell behind early and was unable to rally. Alabama jumped out to a 7-0 lead in the first four innings.
Team Florida narrowed the deficit when Coby Moesching drew a walk and was driven in by Mekhi Taylor for an RBI to make it 7-1 in the bottom of the fourth.
Alabama got excellent pitching and held on for the victory over Team Florida.
“It was uncharacteristic baseball by 9 and 10 year olds,” said Team Florida Coach Brian Simmons. “We didn’t play great defense and didn’t get the timely hitting when we need to. We didn’t do the small things that need to be done to win baseball games. They played the worst baseball this team has ever played but I have no doubt in my mind that we will bounce back and play like I know we can.”
Team Florida is not out of the running for the World Series. Team Florida played Mississippi Wednesday night for a shot at the Championship game. Results were unavailable at press time.
“If we win against Mississippi we are right back in the thick of things and in the championship game,” said Simmons. “I am super proud of the kids and it has been a long summer. To say you made it to the top four is a huge accomplishment. It would be nice to bring home the big trophy but we will see what happens.”
