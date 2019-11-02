By The Associated Press
WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump will welcome the come-from-behind Washington Nationals baseball team who will celebrate their World Series victory Monday on the South Lawn of the White House.
The Nationals beat the Houston Astros 6-2 on Wednesday to clinch the title in Game 7 of the World Series. They’re the first team to win every road game of the World Series.
Trump attended part of Game 5 at Nationals Park in Washington and was greeted with both cheers and boos.
