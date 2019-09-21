By WILL GRAVES
AP Sports Writer
PITTSBURGH — Josh Heupel calls the growing groundswell of support for 15th-ranked UCF “outside noise.” The Golden Knights coach stressed he can’t control it and orders his players to tune it out even as the weeks pass, the blowouts pile up and the national profile for the current Group of Five darling ticks upward.
Good luck with that. If UCF (3-0) keeps rolling, the din might become deafening.
The Golden Knights carry a 25-game regular-season winning streak into Saturday’s visit to Pittsburgh (1-2) insistent they aren’t focused on making another statement victory against a Power Five program. Maybe, but the Panthers also offer UCF one last shot at building their resume before heading into American Athletic Conference play.
“Just speaking for me, we’re earning our respect out there on the field,” defensive back Richie Grant said. “We just like to go out and dominate.”
Something the Golden Knights have done with ease through the first three weeks of the season, including a 45-27 pummeling of Stanford last Saturday, a game in which UCF used its up-tempo offense to roll up 545 yards while holding the ball less than 28 minutes. The Golden Knights play at a fast pace, a style that dares opponents to keep up. Few have over the last three seasons. Only four teams have stayed within 10 points of UCF during the regular season since 2017. The list of those on the lopsided end of the score include the Panthers, who were crushed 45-14 in Orlando last September.
“They’re explosive, and there’s a reason they’ve won,” Pitt coach Pat Narduzzi said. “They’re sitting in a hotbed of players down in the state of Florida. For all those voters out there, it’s no fluke.”
The Golden Knights aren’t just a one-player wonder either. Quarterback McKenzie Milton is sitting out the season while recovering from a right knee injury and Darriel Mack Jr. missed all of training camp with a broken ankle. Yet UCF has kept right on rolling, perhaps landing Milton’s eventual long-term successor in true freshman Dillon Gabriel.
Gabriel, like Milton, is a Hawaii native. He’s thrown for nine touchdowns without an interception across three games and will likely get the start over Notre Dame transfer Brandon Wimbush. Heupel has declined to name a starter, but Gabriel’s performance has likely forced his hand.
“He was a great quarterback Day 1 since he came in,” wide receiver Gabe Davis said. “He could always sling the ball. He prepares himself. He’s ready.”
