By FRED GOODALL
AP Sports Writer
ORLANDO — Josh Heupel says losing in the regular season for the first time since 2016 won’t change the way No. 22 UCF goes about its business in pursuing a third consecutive American Athletic Conference title.
The Knights (3-1, 0-0), coming off a 35-34 road loss to Pittsburgh that stopped a 25-game regular-season winning streak, compiled an impressive resume over the past two-plus seasons.
While losing last week was disappointing on a late trick play, Heupel said it will not affect how the team approaches the remainder of the year. That includes the league opener against Connecticut (1-2, 0-0) on Saturday night.
A season “defines itself one week at a time. We have a mantra of going 1-0. It doesn’t change whether you win the previous week or lose the previous week,” Heupel said of the message to his players.
“It had been a long time since our players had felt that during the course of regular-season play,” the coach added. “It’s important in that moment to: One, know that it hurts but, two, understand that doesn’t define the whole season.”
The loss to Pitt dropped the Knights seven spots in the Top 25 and knocked the Knights out of the conversation about which teams ultimately might be worthy of consideration for berths in the College Football Playoff. However, the team’s foremost goal — another AAC title — remains intact.
Not that Heupel and his players are looking beyond UConn. The Huskies are 0-6 in conference openers since formation of the AAC, including a 56-17 season-opening loss to the Knights at home a year ago.
