By PETE IACOBELLI
AP Sports Writer
CLEMSON, S.C. — Clemson keeps winning but has dropped from first to fourth in the poll. Its coaches and players don’t seem bothered in the least.
“We think it’s cute,” safety K’Von Wallace said.
The defending national champions are 7-0 and 5-0 Atlantic Coast Conference. They started the season at No. 1 and are riding a program-best 22-game winning streak.
But a too-close-for-comfort 21-20 win at North Carolina on Sept. 28 began a slide from the top that has them No. 4 this week behind Alabama, LSU and Ohio State.
Following the North Carolina escape, the Tigers roared back with wins over Florida State (45-14) and Louisville (45-10) the last two weeks. Still, that didn’t stop the slippage in the Top 25.
Co-offensive coordinator Jeff Scott says the joke around the team is that if Clemson continues to win at this rate “we’ll be out of the top 10 by December.”
Clemson coach Dabo Swinney has never been about rankings or records until the end — when he wants the Tigers in the final four for the College Football Playoffs. He was not particularly excited in August when the Tigers earned the preseason No. 1 spot for the first time.
He won’t lose much sleep as long as Clemson keeps improving.
“Everybody can have any opinions they want,” he said. “It doesn’t matter. What matters is us closing out October in a strong way. We want to win this division and win this league. What happens after that, hopefully, we’ll be positioned well.”
Clemson returns home this week for a game with Boston College (4-3, 2-2) on Saturday night.
