CHICAGO — The U.S. men's soccer team will play its Nov. 15 home Nations League match against Canada at Orlando, Florida.
The Americans open the new competition against Cuba on Oct. 11 at Washington, D.C., then meet Canada four days later in Toronto. The U.S. group stage finale will be against Cuba on Nov. 19, a game to be played at George Town, Cayman Islands.
The group winner advances to the semifinals in June.
