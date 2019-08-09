The Dixie Youth Baseball World Series came to an end Wednesday night for the AAA division Team Florida in Ruston, La..
Team Florida, which suffered its first loss against Alabama on Tuesday night, fell behind early and couldn’t mount a rally in losing to Mississippi by a score of 10-0 on Wednesday night.
Team Florida, which won its first three games in convincing fashion, finished in the top four of the World Series.
“The wheels fell off and we couldn’t get them back on,” said Team Florida AAA Coach Brian Simmons. “They are ten year olds who won their district and state championships without losing a game. They were undefeated the first three days of the World Series. It took them a long time to start doing things that we normally don’t do as a team. The result was driving back to Florida.”
Mississippi played a solid game against Team Florida with good pitching, tight defense and timely hitting. Those are the things that Team Florida displayed in their first three games of the AAA World Series.
“Defensively we made a couple of errors and Mississippi knocked the snot out of the baseball so we have to give all the credit to them,” Simmons said. “Offensively we couldn’t hit the ball.”
Hunter Stone started off on the mound for Team Florida, Mekhi Taylor came on in relief and Tripp Handley finished up.
Team Florida started strong in the World Series. Florida defeated Arkansas 7-4 in their first game of the series on Saturday.
The boys from Sebring clobbered the host, Ruston, La., by a score of 13-3 in their second game and eased past Georgia 9-4 in their third game.
Team Florida hit a speed bump when they faced Alabama and fell short 7-1 for their first loss of the Series.
Mississippi blanked Team Florida to knock them out of the AAA World Series.
“We made it to the top four and I am extremely proud of them,” said Simmons. “They won all those games in a row and were on a streak for three days at the World Series. Entering the tournament we were the team to beat but we didn’t do the things we normally do.”
The Sebring AAA All-Stars won their district championships, the state championship and made it to the top four in the World Series as Team Florida.
It was a summer that was made up of wonderful memories that will last a lifetime.
“This is a great group of kids, a great group of parents and we had a fun summer,” stated Simmons. “The kids go back to school Monday and we are all going back to real life.”
