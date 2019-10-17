Main Photo

PAUL CHIASSON/CANADIAN PRESS VIA AP

Montreal Canadiens’ Max Domi can’t get to the puck on a shot deflected by Tampa Bay Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy as he is covered by teammate Victor Hedman (77).

 PAUL CHIASSON/CANADIAN PRESS VIA AP

By The Associated Press

MONTREAL — Andrei Vasilevskiy made 33 saves to help the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Montreal Canadiens 3-1 on Tuesday night in the fifth game of a six-game road trip.

Braydon Coburn, Steven Stamkos and Tyler Johnson scored for the Lightning (3-2-1), who were coming off a 4-2 loss to the Ottawa Senators. Nikita Kucherov added two assists.

The 25-year-old Vasilevskiy improved to 8-1-2 in his career against Montreal.

Jeff Petry scored the lone goal for the Canadiens (2-2-2) while Carey Price stopped 19-of-22 shots in defeat.

The Canadiens came into the matchup with the league’s fourth-best offense, scoring four goals per game, but they could only get one past Vasilevskiy.

