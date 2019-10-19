By HANK KURZ Jr.
AP Sports Writer
Virginia Tech has won two in a row and can get back into the thick of the Atlantic Coast Conference Coastal Division race on Saturday.
The Hokies (4-2, 1-2 ACC) can pull even with North Carolina (3-3, 2-1 ACC) in the division with a victory against the Tar Heels.
Virginia Tech has won all three meetings with UNC under Justin Fuente, but the fourth-year Hokies coach said the Tar Heels have a different look under Mack Brown. He coached North Carolina from 1988-97 and returned for this season after 15 seasons at Texas and then some television work.
“What they hadn’t had the last couple of years was consistent quarterback play,” Fuente said, but freshman quarterback Sam Howell has changed that. “They’ve gotten that and more from Sam in the first six games. Composure, intelligence. He’s athletic. They’ll run him some. Just enough.”
North Carolina is coming off a bye week, and Brown said while some teams have struggled after a week off, he expects no such issues.
“There’s been a lot of talk this week after byes that some of the teams in the ACC have not played well and they’ve lost,” he said. “We went back and looked at our history after byes, and we’re 30-7-1 since I’ve been coaching. We were 8-2-1 here, and obviously some of that’s when we didn’t beat anybody with the 8-2-1.”
The Hokies have won two in a row after a sloppy start, mirroring what the Tar Heels have done. North Carolina beat Miami 28-25, but lost 24-18 at surprising Wake Forest the following week, then became another notch in Appalachian State’s giant killer belt with a 34-31 loss at home a week later.
