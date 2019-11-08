By JOEDY McCREARY
AP Sports Writer
Here are things to watch in the Atlantic Coast Conference in Week 11:
GAME OF THE WEEK
No. 22 Wake Forest at Virginia Tech. The Demon Deacons (7-1, 3-1, No. 19 CFP) have a huge game looming next week at No. 4 Clemson with the Atlantic Division lead likely at stake — but not if they overlook the Hokies (5-3, 2-2), who will win the chaotic Coastal Division if they win their remaining four games. Virginia Tech had won three in a row before last week’s loss at Notre Dame. To avoid its first losing streak of the season, Tech will have to slow down a Wake Forest offense that ranks second in the league (510.6 ypg) and returned injured ACC total offense leader Jamie Newman (337.7 ypg).
BEST MATCHUP
Louisville rushing offense vs. Miami run defense. The Cardinals (5-3, 3-2) have relied on their run game to turn things around in coach Scott Satterfield’s first season, ranking third in the league in rushing at 218.3 yards per game and rushing for at least 200 yards in six of their eight games, most recently a 227-yard effort in a victory against Coastal Division leader Virginia. The Hurricanes (5-4, 3-3) have held five opponents to fewer than 100 yards on the ground and matched a season best by allowing Florida State to run for just 31 yards last week.
IMPACT PLAYER
Keep an eye on Florida State RB Cam Akers, the most talented player on a Seminoles team that has endured a bumpy few weeks that culminated in the firing of coach Willie Taggart. Akers rushed for 144 or more yards in two straight games before Miami held him to 66 yards last week. Expect interim coach Odell Haggins to lean on Akers, who averages 109.2 yards rushing, against a Boston College team that has one of the ACC’s worst run defenses.
