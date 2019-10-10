By RUTH ANNE LAWSON
Staff Writer
A Warner University football player died Tuesday after collapsing during a non-contact practice in Lake Wales.
According to a Facebook post by the university, Polk County Emergency Services rushed to help Theodore “Boobie” Hammonds, 23, from Miami, who was a senior wide receiver.
He was taken to Lake Wales Medical Center, where he passed away. The cause of death is pending toxicology results.
Hammond was chosen to be a member of the NAIA all-star team and had dreams of playing for the NFL. He was known for always having a smile on his face and could light up a room.
The university is assembling a team to provide support for students. Faculty, teammates and students have joined together in prayer and will be holding a special service today at the campus chapel.
