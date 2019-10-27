The Freshwater Fishing Forecast for the last five days of October gives anglers the second half of the new moon phase and a rainy season weather forecast. Today’s new moon while arriving at the lunar perigee yesterday will be weaker due to being at a low position in the sky and thus not producing a greater fluctuation in solar energy entering the earth’s atmosphere.
The greater the moon interferes with the sun’s energy, the greater the changes in weather factors, which in turn, causes greater fish adjustment activity, which translates into a greater ‘need-to-feed state’ throughout the entire food-chain of the lake.
So over the next three days, the weather factors will not change much if at all, and this means hardly any atmospheric pressure change, no real wind direction change to speak of, and no dramatic change in solar energy levels since the moon will not be blocking-unblocking much of it.
However, fish populations will be feeding in greater concentration numbers than the monthly average and will be feeding therefore for a slightly longer duration than average. So if you know the depth and location where fish are holding, and achieve the right retrieve speed and bait action (assuming you use artificial baits) you’ll achieve success at above average rates.
The ‘reaction bite’ is possible with this new moon phase because the rate of feeding activity will be moderate, slightly above average. Using live baits, such as shiners will not be as productive because shiners will also be less active since the entire food-chain is less active—they won’t stand out and instead blend in.
Therefore, introducing a slow-retrieve heavy-action artificial bait, will trigger a predatory instinct and the ‘reaction bite’ will occur. Fish are opportunistic feeders, when weather factors cause a high level of fish adjustment activity, feeding rates increase. And when a very active fish (artificial bait in this case) keeps swimming through the calm population of the food-chain…due to no adjustment activity, the more hungry fish will target the abnormal activity.
Best Fishing Days: With the new moon occurring last night and the moon arriving at its closest orbit point to earth the day before, today through Tuesday will be the best fishing days of this week.
The Major Fishing Period: Today the moon is overhead at 12:53 p.m. and solar noon at 1:09 p.m. which will create a feed intensity rating of 6-7 from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Daily this period will move later by 55 minutes and the feed rate diminish by a half point and normalize in the 5-rating range by the midweek.
The reason the rating isn’t in the 8-9 range with the new moon and lunar orbit perigee occurring within a thirty hour period is due to the moon being five days away from being at the furthest degree away from the direct line between the earth and sun. Instead of the new moon being directly overhead it will instead be halfway between the overhead position and the horizon to the south.
Therefore the ‘blocking-unblocking solar interruption effect-level’ with this month’s new moon will be much less than if the moon was at its high overhead position (12 o’clock) as opposed to five days away from its low overhead position (10:30 o’clock)
The Minor Fishing Periods: There will be two minor periods; one during the sunset moonset periods and the second one during the sunrise moonrise periods. Today the moonset occurs at 6:49 p.m. and the sunset at 6:46 p.m. and the moonrise at 6:50 a.m. and the sunrise at 7:33 a.m. Therefore during the hours of 6-8:30 p.m. and a.m. a feed rating of 4-5 will occur. Daily these periods move later by 45-50 minutes with the ratings remaining in the 4-range until the midweek when it normalizes in the 3-range.
Prime Monthly Periods: Oct. 27-30 new moon, November 9-14 full moon and 23-28 new moon. December 9-14 full moon, and 23-28 new moon.
Highlands Bass Angler Bass Guide Specials: A 4-6 hour bass charter trip for $250.00 for two anglers, all gear, artificial bait and tackle included. Or, need to learn a particular lake and discover where fish are? Call for a ‘Custom Bass Fishing Classroom on the Lake Plan’ quote. Call 863-381-8474 to plan and book your bass fishing experience today.
Istokpoga.info News: The lake level is at 39.10 feet above sea level today. Currently, the South Florida Water Mgmt. District’s (SFWMD) annual schedule for the lake is, 39.50’ for the high-level mark and 39’ for the low-level mark.
S68 Spillway Status: (Saturday 4 a.m.) All gates are closed in order to store water for the fall, winter and spring seasons. Florida’s water management district’s objective is to store as much water as possible throughout central Florida.
Visit Istokpoga.info website and click on the links to the South Florida Water Mgmt. (SFWMD) real-time S68 and S68X spillway gates status webpage. You’ll find water level and flow status data of all water-way structures from Kissimmee to Clewiston. Also provided is a link to the Army Corps of Engineers’ graphical plot, annual water-management schedule website link.
Access this article online at BassFishingForecast.com, or HighlandsBassAngler.com
Fishing from Shorelines: Learn where fish feed along shorelines by consulting a lake contour map. There are forty-five Highlands County lake maps published online at FloridaLakesMaps.com. Each map is edited to include boat ramp locations and have been enlarged for easy reading. You’ll discover that the majority of the lakes’ public boat ramps and docks are located within the better shoreline fishing areas.
HighlandsBassAngler.com offers bass fishing guide-trip options, 72 lake-contour maps and additional map sources, and fishing philosophy. Personalized custom fishing package options for beginners to professional anglers are available upon request.
Dave Douglass is a bass fishing guide and is an experienced instructor on twenty-five lakes, from the towns Kissimmee to Clewiston. Specializes in tournament type bass fishing strategies on Istokpoga, Kissimmee Chain of lakes, Okeechobee, and several smaller lakes throughout Highlands and Polk counties. Visit HighlandsBassAngler.com for complete details. Phone: 863-381-8474. Email: DavidPDouglass@hotmail.com
