The final entry for list for the TOTAL 6 Hours of Spa-Francorchamps has been confirmed, with a few notable changes across the LMP1, LMP2 and the LMGTE Am classes.
In LMP1, ByKolles Racing have confirmed that Great Britain’s Oliver Webb and Italy’s Paolo Ruberti will join Frenchman Tom Dillmann in the No. 4 car.
SMP Racing will see Belgian racing star Stoffel Vandoorne replacing Jenson Button in the No. 11 car. Vandoorne will be one of only two Belgians racing on home soil next month as the 27-year-old prepares to make his WEC debut.
Vandoorne is no stranger to the challenges of Spa-Francorchamps having already raced at the circuit several times before.
Meanwhile, Larbre Competition has finalised its LMP2 line-up with Nicholas Boulle set to join Frenchmen Erwin Creed and Romano Ricci in the No. 50 car. Boulle is no stranger to endurance racing with the 30-year-old Texan having previously competed in IMSA and last year’s 24 Hours of Le Mans.
There will also be a change for G-Drive Racing as the Russian team will use the new Aurus 01 Gibson car which made its debut at last weekend’s ELMS season-opener at Le Castellet.
The LMGTE Am class will see a couple of minor changes to driver line-ups with TF Sport’s Jonny Adam to be replaced by Great Britain’s Euan Hankey in the No. 90 car. Furthermore, Dempsey-Proton Racing sees Riccardo Pera replace Julien Andlauer.
The 6 Hours of Spa-Francorchamps takes place May 2.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.