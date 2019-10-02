By JENNA FRYER
AP Auto Racing Writer
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Chase Elliott crashed head-on into a wall and still recovered to win a pivotal race. That wasn’t even the most exciting thing to happen in NASCAR last week.
The series so short on superstars and spicy story lines had a frenetic week surrounding the first elimination race of the playoffs at the quirky Roval hybrid road course-oval at Charlotte Motor Speedway.
Ricky Stenhouse Jr. was shockingly fired in the middle of the week to open a flurry of snarky remarks, hurt feelings and the dramatic exposure of the fragility of driver contracts.
Alex Bowman then became the story of Sunday’s race as he desperately tried to avoid elimination from the playoffs. He wrecked his fast car in the closing minute of the final practice session, spun on the opening lap, deliberately spun Bubba Wallace because he didn’t like Wallace flipping him the bird and somehow still finished second.
Bowman miraculously advanced to the next round of the playoffs — in large part because of a rare batch of errors by challenger Ryan Newman — and promptly slumped to the ground battling dehydration.
Wallace found him sitting next to his car, surrounded by NASCAR’s medical director and Jeff Gordon, and tossed the contents of his beverage in Bowman’s face after a brief verbal exchange. Gordon and the medical director were splashed, and fans are calling for Wallace to be suspended.
NASCAR head of competition Steve O’Donnell told SiriusXM NASCAR Radio on Monday that series leadership will have a conversation with Wallace. Who knows if NASCAR will talk with Bowman about spinning a guy who flips the bird.
Elliott, NASCAR’s new most popular driver, somehow came back to win after his very embarrassing gaffe with 45 laps remaining. He was the leader on a restart headed into the first turn when he locked his brakes and drove directly into a tire barrier as the rest of the field turned.
It should have ended his shot to win — and he’d already locked himself into the round of 12 of the playoffs, so pushing the limit wasn’t necessary — but somehow Elliott chased down Kevin Harvick in the closing laps to complete a comeback.
