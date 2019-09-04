TALLAHASSEE (AP) — FSU coach Willie Taggart vowed on Monday that fans would see a different product on the field this Saturday, particularly on the defensive side of the ball.
The Seminoles gave up 621 total yards to Boise State, 407 of them through air. The Broncos recorded 38 first downs and were 10-of-19 on third-down conversions. They also had 28 plays of 10 or more yards. Freshman quarterback Hank Bachmeier was able to lead the charge in the second half, completing numerous intermediate passes, and Taggart maintained throughout his Monday news conference that it wasn’t the scheme that was the issue as much as it was player alignment and fundamentals.
“I think you watch the film and see what you did wrong, and the film doesn’t lie. So we watch the film and trust our technique and our training and what we’re doing. Again, I don’t think the scheme was the issue. I think it was more fundamentals and technique and the alignment,” he said.
“I know you say go from a three-four, if you go back — if you watch the film and go back, you’ll see we’re in a lot more even front. We weren’t as much three-four, so it’s not as much different than what we did last year. I think a big part of it is alignment and assignment. We’ve got to be gap sound, period.”
Taggart added gaps in the FSU defense helped the Broncos gain more than 200 rushing yards.
“When you saw those creases that they got, those big runs, it was because we weren’t in our gaps, and those things we can coach and correct. Like I said, I think come next week you’ll see us be much better at those things,” he said.
Bachmeier was 30-of-51 passing Saturday, with many coming while he was absorbing massive hits from FSU’s defensive linemen. Taggart still attributed Bachmeier’s passing success to a lack of pressure on third down.
“I thought in that game, I thought, when we pressured them, we played really good defense and when we sat back and we became a little passive, that’s when he completed a lot of passes in the ball game,” Taggart said. “Unfortunately, a lot of them (were) third-and-long. I thought our defense did a good job on first and second down to get them in those situations, and then on third down we didn’t pressure. He completed some passes in there. Again, we’ve got to be better fundamentally and technically in order to defend those plays. That’s coaching, and that’s our guys taking coaching and applying it on the football field.”
He said Bachmeier simply had too much time to throw on third down.
“I think it was part schematic and part of it not putting enough pressure on the quarterback — he had a lot of time,” he said. “Usually when you have a lot of time, somebody’s going to get open. That’s what happened, we gave him too much time. When we pressured him throughout the game, he made bad throws. We allowed him too much time to scramble around and find somebody open. When he scrambled around, we should have plastered a little bit, the (defensive backs), meaning stand with our receivers, and we lost him at times when we didn’t pressure him and he had time to throw the ball.”
Several Seminoles suffered cramping during the game, much more in comparison to the visiting Broncos, and FSU saw 60 different players check into the game. Taggart said they will continue working on conditioning and substitution patterns ahead of the Seminoles’ game against Louisiana-Monroe Saturday in Tallahassee.
“We condition almost every day, so we’re going to continue to do that from that standpoint,” he said. “Again, we’ve just got to be smart on our substitution and when and how we do those things. We put our heads together, the staff, and make sure we go out and do a good job of making sure our guys are fresh when they go out there.”
